Spotify & Puma Launch New Collaboration With Exclusive Athlete Playlists

Puma and Spotify are set to join forces to create an all-new range of athlete playlists and podcasts to give fans a better insight into their favourite stars.

The collaboration, known as 'Find Your Flow', is the first of its kind and will feature a whole host of specifically designed content, with insight from the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez.

Thrilled to announce this partnership between @Spotify and @PUMA in the release of this Who We Be TALKS episode hosted by @DJSemtex featuring @CPFC very own @mamadousakho - from Parisian streets to the premier league; this is Sakho’s story. pic.twitter.com/lia9EaWdqe — Emma Hopkins (@emmahopkins) August 15, 2019

As part of the partnership, Puma will take over Spotify's Who We Be Talks podcast, which will also feature a dedicated episode with Crystal Palace defender Mamadou Sakho.

The Frenchman will discuss his views on modern culture, including what music he listens to unwind or to get him motivated for a big game. To top it off, Sakho has helped create a 21-song playlist of his favourite anthems, including tracks from Stormzy, Tinie Tempah and French rapper Ninho.

Each Puma ambassador's playlist will feature brand new artwork, as well as exclusive interviews about their reasons for picking the songs on their list to give fans an insight into the matchday mindsets of the likes of Lukaku, Griezmann and Suarez.

On the collaboration, Ruth How, Head of Marketing & Communications at Puma UK, Ireland & Benelux, said: “It’s exciting collaborating with industry leaders Spotify, bringing listeners exclusive insights into the lives of Puma athletes.





"Sport and culture are intrinsically linked and this partnership celebrates the pivotal role that music plays for footballers, both on and off the pitch."





Marco Bertozzi, VP, Head of EMEA Sales at Spotify, added: “As a global sports brand rooted in culture, Puma is the perfect partner to launch the first brand sponsorship of our original podcast series, Who We Be Talks.

KING’s from father to son 👑 @RomeluLukaku9

KING Platinum RL available now pic.twitter.com/VrcpiNmbqI — PUMA Football (@pumafootball) August 15, 2019

"This first-to-market collaboration celebrates the strong link between music and sport, while establishing a deep, personalized connection between our engaged, culturally savvy listeners and Puma’s network of global athletes.”