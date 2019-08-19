Wanda Nara Insists Mauro Icardi Will Not Be Moving to Monaco This Summer

Mauro Icardi's future remains up in the air as Inter continue to negotiate his exit, but his wife and agent Wanda Nara has insisted that contrary to reports this week, he won't be going to Monaco.

The Argentine forward's relationship with the club has long passed breaking point after he was stripped of the captaincy earlier this year, and he is reported to have been told by Inter that he is welcome to stay if he wishes - he just won't be involved with the first team.

They have fielded interest from Juventus, Napoli and Roma in his signature, but are believed to be reluctant to sell to another Serie A club - especially Juventus, who the player himself desperately wants to join.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

They have had limited interest from outside of Italy, with Manchester United briefly in the picture before the English window closed, while Monaco had also emerged as a potential destination amid speculation surrounding Radamel Falcao's move to Galatasaray.

But Nara, whose stubborn involvement in contract negotiations is thought to be at the heart of the melodramatic fall-out between club and player, has denied that a move to the French principality is on the cards, telling Argentine outlet TyC: "He will not go to Monaco."

The French club may instead look to Daniel Sturridge as a potential alternative should Falcao leave, as they are reported to have made a last-gasp offer to snipe the former Liverpool man away from Trabzonspor.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Inter, meanwhile, are already planning for life after Icardi. Having already landed Romelu Lukaku, they are looking at the quartet of Arkadiusz Milik, Fernando Llorente, Alexis Sanchez and Ante Rebic to further boost their striking options.