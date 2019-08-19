After getting impact performances from their three biggest summer signings, Manchester United looks to keep the good times going Monday, when Wolverhampton tries to extend their recent home mastery of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s club.

United opened the season with a 4-0 romp past Chelsea at Old Trafford, spoiling the Blues coaching debut of Frank Lampard. Harry Maguire slotted in straightaway in central defense following his record £80 million move from Leicester City and provided a calming presence in the back after an early shot by Tammy Abraham rocked the post.

At right-back, Aaron Wan-Bissaka showed promising early returns with his two-way play at a position that was a sore spot all last season for United as they slumped to sixth in the table. United’s earliest signing of the summer transfer window -- winger Daniel James -- had a dream debut as he capped United’s scoring seven minutes after stepping onto the Old Trafford pitch.

Solskjaer’s holdovers weren’t bad either, as Marcus Rashford had a goal on either side of halftime, converting a penalty to open the scoring. Anthony Martial, who drew the penalty, grabbed a goal in the second half, and Paul Pogba had an effective game in midfield.

Molineux, though, was not a happy hunting ground last term for United, as the Wolves beat them in the FA Cup quarterfinals and in the regular season by a 2-1 scoreline in both. A promoted side who finished seventh last season, Wolverhampton opened this Premier League campaign with a scoreless draw at Leicester City last weekend. It’s been their play in the qualifying rounds of the Europa League where they have received rave reviews.

Wolves completed an 8-0 aggregate thrashing of Armenian side Pyunik at home Thursday -- their largest margin in European play in club history. The second, 4-0, victory was done with a largely second-string side as coach Nuno Espirito Santo rotated nine players from his starting XI vs. Foxes.

Nuno did make time for the striking tandem of Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota to continue their blistering start, as the two teamed up for Wolves’ final goal. Jimenez, the Mexican international, has four goals in Wolverhampton’s first five matches, while Jota has two goals and four assists.

Wolves’ 3-5-2 formation could pose problems for United, especially if wide backs Jonny and Matt Doherty are able to bomb forward against Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw. Ruben Neves and Leander Dendoncker have proven to be an effective central midfield tandem for Nuno, while Connor Coady, Willy Boly and Ryan Bennett have been fixtures in the back three since Wolves were promoted.