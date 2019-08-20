Alexis Sanchez's Inter Earnings Revealed as Man Utd Prepare to Subsidise Huge Wages

Inter are expected to pay Alexis Sanchez just €4m during his soon-to-be confirmed loan spell, with Manchester United set to subsidise the majority of his earnings.

A switch to the Nerazzurri looks a near certainty after Sanchez was left out of United's squad to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confessing after the game that the Chilean could be on his way out.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

His extraordinary wages at United were thought to be a huge problem for Inter so, according to Alfredo Pedulla, the Red Devils have agreed to pay €8m of the €12m Sanchez will be owed between September and the end of the season.

Inter will not be asked to pay any loan fee and will only need to pay €4m in wages, but Pedulla claims United accepted that because the Serie A side want to sign Sanchez permanently at the end of the season for between €12m and €15m.

Should they choose to do so, Inter would be prepared to offer Sanchez a base salary of €4m, which could rise to €6.5m based on performance-related bonuses.

That's a significant reduction on the €14m-a-year Sanchez earns at Old Trafford, but it is a clear indication of his desire to bring his United nightmare to an end.

The Serie A side are now simply waiting for United to give the move the green light, which is not expected to take much longer, so Sanchez could arrive in Milan as early as Tuesday night to finalise the move.

Should he make the expected switch to Italy, it would bring an end to Sanchez's torrid time in Manchester.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Since making the switch from Arsenal back in 2018, the Chilean has managed just five goals in 45 appearances. He has looked nothing like the winger who starred for Arsenal before the move, and his huge wages have often left fans expecting far more from him.

With Solskjaer putting his faith in the likes of Anthony Martial, Daniel James and Marcus Rashford, it appears that there is no place for Sanchez at Old Trafford anymore, so the Chilean will soon join up with former United teammate Romelu Lukaku in Italy.