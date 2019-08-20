Arsenal Set to Offer Alexandre Lacazette & Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Bumper New Contracts

By 90Min
August 20, 2019

Arsenal are planning on offering frontline pair Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hefty pay rises should they take the club back to the Champions League at the end of this season. 

It is understood that, following a busy summer transfer window, the club's hierarchy have now turned their attention to the club's roster, and are attempting to tie a number of players down to long-term deals. 

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Two of the most important players involved in these negotiations are Lacazette and Aubameyang, who are rumoured to be currently earning roughly £140,000-a-week and £200,000-a-week respectively, placing them among the club's highest earners.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the north Londoners have entered into the negotiations with the pair already, with 'substantial' wage increases on the table should they commit their futures to the club. 

However, it is also understood that a clause will be inserted in both their contracts ensuring that, should the Gunners qualify for next season's Champions League - following what will be three seasons without playing in Europe's premier club competition - a further increase will occur.

That would be in addition to any bonuses that already exist around such achievements in their current deals.

Scoring 100% of all Arsenal's Premier League goals thus far in the 2019/20 season - two for the Gabon international, one for the Frenchman - their value to the club is clear for all to see, and speaking on the contractual situation last Friday, Unai Emery said: "Of course, for us, they are very important players and their contracts need to be in the same balance."

And Lacazette has also promised to further improve, declaring: "The Premier League has not yet seen the best Lacazette. It has seen some very good, but not the best. I can score more goals and be more consistent."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message