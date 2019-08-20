Gary Neville Claims There Are 4 or 5 Players Who Don’t Want to Be at Man Utd

Gary Neville has claimed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still has four or five players in his Manchester United squad who don't want to be at the club.

After a disappointing end to the 2018/19 campaign, Manchester United fans were promised a squad overhaul by the Norwegian, though it didn't really come to fruition during the summer transfer window.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Following the Red Devils' draw with Wolves on Monday Night Football, pundit and former United right back Neville told Sky Sports that the club still need to sell a number of players - some of whom the club are actively trying to get rid of.

Starting with Alexis Sanchez, who is on the verge of joining Inter, he said: "I welcomed him coming to the club as he's a tenacious forward that plays across the line and scores goals.





"But it's been a disaster. I have no idea what's happened. There must be two of him. The one that played for Arsenal and Barcelona and then the one that's turned up in Manchester. They need to get him out of the club.

DOUGLAS MAGNO/GettyImages

"Romelu Lukaku didn't want to be there. It's a phased transition at the club. There's four or five that don't want to be there - he needs to get rid of a couple this year and a couple next year."

Despite what was promised after the woeful loss to already relegated Cardiff City on the closing day of the last Premier League season, only four players have departed Old Trafford - three of which were due their contracts expiring.

Another of those players the club are still reportedly looking to sell is central defender Marcos Rojo. The Red Devils are looking to find a club for the Argentinian, as they look to save on his wages with him now surplus to requirements following Harry Maguire's record signing.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Other potential departures include the controversial Paul Pogba, whose future still hangs in the balance after he suggested he wanted to leave the club before the European transfer window closes on 2nd September, while the likes of Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Fred have all found their playing time extremely limited this season.

As much as Solskjaer won't want to lose one of his key men while he's unable to recruit a replacement due to the British window being closed, the Red Devils have been forced to drop their asking price from £182m to £146m as Real Madrid continue their pursuit of the Frenchman.