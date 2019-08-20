Huddersfield Town Caretaker Manager Mark Hudson Keen to Secure Job Permanently

Huddersfield Town caretaker manager Mark Hudson has told officials at the club that he wants the head coach job permanently following the recent sacking of former boss Jan Siewert.

However, the club are considering a number of candidates to take charge of the club long-term after Siewert managed just a single win in 19 matches after taking over from David Wagner.

Sky Sports report that the Terriers have a number of potential replacements lined up, including former Derby, Birmingham and Stoke City manager Gary Rowett, as well as current Queens Park Rangers assistant manager John Eustace.

George Wood/GettyImages

Other potential alternatives include ex-Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough head coach Aitor Karanka, who has been without a job since leaving the Midlands club earlier this year and is reportedly keen on joining the Terriers.

But the final decision will ultimately be made by new chairman Phil Hodgkinson, with help from the head of football operations David Webb and CEO Julian Winter.

Their plan to recruit promising young coaches from elsewhere in Europe has brought some success to the club in the past, with David Wagner arriving from Borussia Dortmund's second team and securing promotion to the Premier League in 2017.

While the same policy when opting for Siewert failed to produce similar positive results, the board may opt to stick this scheme when they make their latest appointment.

Although he's older than the club's previous managers, Dan Petrescu has impressed during his time with CFR Cluj, who eliminated Celtic from the Champions League at the qualifying stage last week.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

An ambitious British manager will almost inevitably be under consideration too, allowing Hudson the opportunity to impress and earn the chance for a permanent contract.

It's widely believed that any appointment will be delayed for a fortnight until the first international break of the new season, giving Hudson three games to improve on what has been a poor start, seeing the Terriers earn just a single point from three games and suffer elimination from the Carabao Cup.