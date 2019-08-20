IFAB Reject Calls for Handball Rule Review After VAR Disallowed Man City Winner

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) have no plans to review the handball rule following the disallowed goal scored by Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus in the 2-2 draw with Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening.





The updated handball law was only introduced on 1 June and states: ‘It is an offence if a player gains possession/control of the ball after it has touched their hand/arm and then scores in the opponents’ goal or creates a goal-scoring opportunity.’

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Jesus scored what he thought was a late winner for City, but the ball had arrived at his feet after deflecting off the arm of teammate Aymeric Laporte, who was attempting to head it. The goal was initially allowed to stand in real time, only for a VAR check to subsequently rule it out.

The reasons why it was disallowed were clarified at the time in accordance with the rules.

Any goal scored or created with the use of the hand or arm will be disallowed this season even if it is accidental.



👉 https://t.co/nVjYr3A3kA pic.twitter.com/VVFGJRNbsm — Premier League (@premierleague) August 17, 2019

However, the incident still sparked huge controversy as people take time to adjust to both the new rules and additional technology. Some have taken out their anger on VAR even though it accurately upheld the laws of the game. Others vented frustration at the laws themselves.

IFAB have responded for calls to change the law by insisting there will be no knee-jerk reaction.

A statement from the law-maker’s spokesperson Lukas Brud published by BBC Sport read, “The laws are fairly clear. It’s more about acceptance and communication rather than saying, ‘Oh, now we have to react immediately and change something’.

“We constantly monitor what is happening in football every day. If we feel that something needs to be reviewed, then of course we put it on the agenda, we discuss it with the various bodies of the IFAB, including our panels who also bring comments forward sometimes.”

IFAB have previously shown willingness to adapt rules if they are shown in practice to be unfit. For example, there was a temporary dispensation relating to caution for goalkeepers for encroachment during a penalty kick during the 2019 Women’s World Cup.