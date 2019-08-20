Juventus Join Race for Neymar & Could Offer Paulo Dybala Plus Cash in Exchange

Juventus are believed to have joined the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Neymar, with both Real Madrid and Barcelona struggling to tempt the French side to sell this summer.

The two La Liga giants have been battling it out to sign the winger for what feels like an eternity, but PSG's high asking price - close to €222m - has made talks incredibly complicated. Numerous player-plus-cash deals have been suggested, but no progress has been made.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

Now, with neither Real nor Barcelona closing in on a deal, AS claim that Juventus have made a late offer to sign him, with Paulo Dybala potentially heading to Paris as part of the deal.

PSG are believed to see Dybala as the perfect replacement for Neymar, and they wanted to reach out to Juventus to strike a completely separate deal for the Argentine. However, the Bianconeri have now expressed their interest in the Brazilian, and AS state someone close to Neymar's family has confirmed a bid of around €100m plus Dybala has been made.

To finance the deal, Juventus hope to sell Mario Mandzukic, Blaise Matuidi and Daniele Rugani, whose departures are expected to raise close to the required €100m. If they need more money, then Gonzalo Higuain could be pushed towards the exit door at the Allianz Stadium.

PSG would likely be happy to do business with Juventus, given the lack of progress made with both Real and Barcelona.

A source close to Neymar's family is quoted as saying: "Madrid have not got fully involved in the signing because Leonardo's expectations are too high. And as it stands, Barcelona are totally out of the race."

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

Los Blancos are believed to have been pursuing a swap deal of their own. PSG had requested to receive either Raphael Varane, Vinicius Junior or Thibaut Courtois but, with Real refusing to part ways with any of them, Keylor Navas emerged as a likely option.

However, given the Costa Rican goalkeeper is the least valuable out of the group, Real would need to offer more money alongside him, and their hesitance to do so appears to have opened the door for Juventus.