Liverpool Defenders 'Not Doing Anything Different' After Questions Raised Over Style

Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez insisted that they have not changed their defensive tactics this season, after questions were raised over the style of their efforts at the back.

The Reds have looked uncharacteristically shaky in front of their own goal so far this season, playing a higher line than expected and getting caught out much more often than usual.

Warren Little/GettyImages

Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, Neville said: “I asked Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold on the pitch after the Norwich game, the first question I asked them was 'it looks like you're basically pushing up a lot more, or you're holding your line a lot higher'





“They said they weren't, they said they hadn't been working on anything different in training, but there's three or four examples now. The Community Shield, the Norwich game, this [Southampton] game, Chelsea the same. Four games now, the evidence is there – something has changed, I don't know what it is.”

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Liverpool have won their opening two matches in the Premier League, meaning they sit top of the table. This, paired with the UEFA Super Cup win over Chelsea, would normally spell out a seriously impressive start to a campaign.

However Jamie Carragher, who works alongside Neville, insisted they may be caught out against tougher opponents. The ex-Liverpool defender added: “When I say Liverpool have got away with it, the quality of player [against them] hasn't been top class.

“The quality Arsenal have, if Liverpool get caught in those positions and don't run back, they're going to have major problems within that game. The chances, the shots on goal that they're allowing at this moment, better quality teams and better quality strikers are going to make Liverpool pay.”

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

With Alisson out injured, and Adrian also nursing an injury, Liverpool's back four will need to return to their best if they are to keep out Arsenal's exciting front line that includes Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, and Nicolas Pepe on Saturday.