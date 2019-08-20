Man Utd Women Confirm Signing of Swedish Defender Lotta Okvist

By 90Min
August 20, 2019

Manchester United Women have confirmed that Swedish defender Lotta Okvist has joined the club from Hammarby ahead of the new Barclays FA Women’s Super League season.


Okvist is the sixth United signing of the summer off the back of last season’s Women’s Championship title and promotion, while she is only the club’s second ever overseas player following the recent arrival of Dutch midfielder and World Cup finalist Jackie Groenen.

At 22 years of age, Okvist is still a young talent and has represented Sweden at various junior international levels. That included winning the 2015 Under-19 European Championship.

She has experience of professional soccer in the United States after being signed by Boston Breakers and later being acquired by Houston Dash and traded to Orlando Pride.

Okvist got her start with Swedish giants Pitea and has also played for local heavyweights Umea.

England internationals Abbie McManus and Mary Earps, Scotland forward Jane Ross and Wales midfielder Hayley Ladd are the other players to have arrived at United this summer.

The club recently lost captain and star left-back Alex Greenwood to reigning four-time back-to-back Champions League winners Lyon.

Speaking about Greenwood’s departure earlier this month, United manager Casey Stoney said to MUTV: “Alex was a big part of the team last year, and will forever remain in this team’s history, but I’ve always said it’s not just one player, it’s all about the squad.”

United will begin the 2019/20 WSL season with a ‘baptism of fire’ style derby clash against local rivals Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on 7 September.

