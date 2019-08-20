Marcus Rashford & Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Explain Man Utd's Penalty Decision Process

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that he has no problem with Paul Pogba taking penalties for Manchester United, after the Frenchman saw his effort saved by Rui Patricio in Monday's 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

After winning the penalty himself, Pogba spoke with teammate Marcus Rashford to decide who would take it. It was decided among them that the Frenchman would take it, but he saw his powerful effort convincingly stopped by Patricio.

David Rogers/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Solskjaer insisted that he has no problem whatsoever with the midfielder taking penalties, as the decision is left to both Pogba and Rashford during matches.

He said: "The two of them are the designated penalty shooters. It's up to them there and then to decide that 'this is mine'.

"Sometimes players feel they are confident enough - Paul has scored so many penalties for us, today Patricio made a good save.

"You can see the slides on the PowerPoint [to prove they were both designated penalty takers]. The two of them have been confident before. Marcus scored last week but Paul was also confident. I like players with confidence."

Neither Rashford nor Pogba looked frustrated as they discussed who would take the penalty, with both players seemingly open to allowing the other to step up. However, it was Pogba who was given the nod, and Rashford insisted (via BBC Sport) that he had absolutely no problem with what happened.

"Paul wanted to take it, it's that simple. Anyone can miss a penalty, he has scored so many penalties and it is normal to miss one," Rashford said.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"It is simple, if you want to take it, you take it. I took one last week so for me it's no problem that he took it.

"It's unfortunate he didn't score but that's football. The confidence that you're going to score is always the same. We practise all week and we score the majority of them."