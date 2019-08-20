Mario Balotelli, Eduardo Camavinga & the Things You Might've Missed From Around Europe Last Weekend

On a weekend where every champion from Europe's top five leagues failed to win for the first time since 2014 - Serie A doesn't kick-off until this weekend - attention was understandably focused on what's going on at the top of the table already.

But it wasn't just potential league champions that stole the headlines across the continent, even if those stories are at best sparingly being drip-fed back across the channel.

So with Aritz Aduriz's bicycle kick, Philippe Coutinho's transfer and Paris Saint-Germain's defeat still fresh in our minds, here are six stories which have flown under the radar from across Europe.

Promoted Famalicão on Top With Benfica

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

Starting in Portugal, it's no surprise to see reigning champions and the Primeira Liga's record champions S.L. Benfica at the top of the table.





But just behind the Águias are newly promoted side F.C. Famalicão, who have returned to the top flight after a 25-year spell floating around the lower leagues.





It's not as much of a miracle as it looks on the face of it, however, as Famalicão saw 51% of their club bought by Quantum Pacific Group - they also hold a 33% stake in Atlético Madrid - at the start of last season.





Through a combination of free transfers, loans and budget deals for loan players, Famalicão have brought in 18 new players ahead of the 2019/20 season and they've hit the ground running, beating Santa Clara and Rio Ave in their opening two games.





Three of Famalicão's new players have been brought in by Atlético Madrid, and the early signs are that the Azuis e Brancos could actually challenge for a place in the top half of the table.

Mario Balotelli's Back With Brescia

After leaving Patrick Vieira's OGC Nice on a free transfer at the end of last season, former Manchester City and Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli found himself searching for a new club.

In a surprise turn of events, Balotelli hasn't joined a side challenging in Europe, instead moving to Serie A's newly promoted Brescia Calcio.

Sitting just outside of Milan, Balotelli will link up with the likes of Serie B goal machine Alfredo Donnarumma (no relation to Italy international goalkeeper Gianluigi) and wonderkid Sandro Tonali.

Union Berlin Boycott Leipzig

TOBIAS SCHWARZ/GettyImages

Winning promotion to the Bundesliga for the first time in their history through the play-offs last season, there was something bittersweet about Union Berlin's season opener on Sunday.

Coming up against the device RB Leipzig, fans underwent an atmosphere boycott throughout the opening 15 minutes in Köpenick.





Why did they do that? For the fact that their opponents on matchday one simply existed.





What should have been a party atmosphere in the German capital for thousands of fans was cruelly taken away. And while the atmosphere ban was something which was self-imposed, it can't be stressed enough that the Bundesliga's decision-makers clearly overlooked a problem with the fixtures list.





Away from the protest, Union fans also brought pictures to the ground of club members who sadly passed away before the club's first-ever match in the Bundesliga.

La Liga Newbies Have Unbeaten Start

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

Aduriz's bicycle kick and Barcelona's defeat on Friday might have been the biggest talking point from the opening day in Spain, but La Liga's promoted sides wanted their share of the limelight too, with all three picking up at least a point on matchday one.

Real Valladolid and Osasuna secured wins on the opening day against Real Betis and Leganes respectively, but it was Granada's incredible draw away at Villarreal which truly stole the show.

Santi Cazorla's penalty was cancelled out by Fede Vico and both sides went into the break at half-time, while Granada once again had to come from behind to level the score after Moi Gomez put the hosts back in front.

Villarreal then opened up a two-goal lead heading into the last 15 minutes of the match, but Roberto Soldado stepped up to the plate against his former club to snatch a point at the Estadio de la Cerámica, scoring and then setting up Antonio Puertas for a dramatic late equaliser.

Six Teams Level in Eredivisie Title Race

OLAF KRAAK/GettyImages

Three games into the new season in Holland and there's already a lot of congestion at the top of the table, with six teams all sitting on seven points.

It's no surprise to Ajax (1st) and PSV Eindhoven (6th) fighting for the league title, while Feyenoord (11th) are also unbeaten, but there are some surprise packages who have found themselves in European places already.

In between Ajax and PSV Eindhoven sit AZ Alkmaar, Vitesse Arnhem, Sparta Rotterdam and FC Utrecht, with all six teams only separated by goal difference.





The top seven teams in the Eredivisie at least qualify for the Europa League's play-off matches, with Willem II currently sitting just above FC Twente in that final spot.

Europe's New Wonderkid, Eduardo Camavinga

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/GettyImages

Paris Saint-Germain's defeat on the opening day certainly did the rounds, but the biggest story from Roazhon Park was actually the performances of Stade Rennes' 16-year-old midfielder, Eduardo Camavinga.

He ran the show against Les Parisiens, showing off his talents both on and off the ball. He proved that he has all the hallmarks of a modern-day midfielder, finishing off the match with a stunning 98% pass completion rate - higher than even Marco Verratti.

Camavinga also claimed the assist for Rennes' winning goal, floating in a stunning cross over Thiago Silva's head and straight into the path of an onrushing Romain Del Castillo.

Having signed a new deal with the club just days ago which runs until 2022, Camavinga is unlikely to make a high-profile move just yet, but the Angola-born midfielder has already been scouted by Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham.