Mohamed Salah Issues Response After Gary Neville Suggests He Could Leave Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has insisted he's happy at Liverpool and loves the club's fans, after Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville suggested he will leave Anfield within the next 12 months.

Since joining from the Reds from Roma two summers ago, the Egyptian winger has established himself as one of the best forwards in the world.

Nonsensical rumours have suggested that he may be tempted to leave the club, despite winning last season's Champions League, but Salah was quick to reassure the club's supporters that he's not going anywhere, telling CNN: "I'm happy at Liverpool, "I'm happy in the city - I love the fans and they love me. I'm happy at the club."

His comments follow suggestions from former Manchester United defender, and lead Sky Sports pundit, Gary Neville, that Salah could move on within the next year.

Speaking on Monday Night Football last week, Neville said (via the Mirror): "Salah’s going to leave in the next 12 months, I can see it already. He [Jamie Carragher] knows, he won’t say it. I can see it, you can feel it, you can smell it."

Unsurprisingly, Real Madrid and Barcelona have both been linked with moves for Salah - which should come as no surprise in the current transfer world we live in.

The 27-year-old has scored a sensational 72 goals and contributed 30 assists in just 108 Liverpool appearances, an astonishing return which helped the Reds claim the 2018/19 Champions League and finish just short of Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

His importance to the club's cause has been reiterated time and time again, and manager Jurgen Klopp was quick to recently admit that he is lucky to have world-class talent at his disposal - speaking directly in regards to Salah, and his teammates Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Liverpool will undoubtedly be keen on keeping their star man and are in no rush to sell him after he signed a new long-term contract keeping him at the club until 2023 following his impressive debut season in Merseyside.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has too been complimentary of his £38m man, as well as the other two thirds of his deadly attacking trio Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, telling the club's official website: "A lot of times in my life I had sensational players always [but] not world-class players.

"Now, thank God I have them and they make the difference. We don't have to talk about that. Sadio Mane, Bobby Firmino, Mohamed Salah - these guys in the last situation are really outstanding.

"They were a constant threat, however tired they are. That's brilliant and, of course, made the difference. We don't have to talk about that."