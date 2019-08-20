Potters' Record Signing Calls Joining Stoke City the Worst Choice of His Career

By 90Min
August 20, 2019

Giannelli Imbula has called his decision to join Stoke City in 2016 the worst choice of his career.

The Potters paid a club record €24m to sign the midfielder from Porto in 2016, having spent just six months in Portugal before being moved on to the bet365 in the January transfer window after struggling to settle.

Regarding the move, the 26-year-old told RMC Sport: “These days I have a bit more experience. I probably should have thought more about certain things, but it’s in the past. The worst choice of my career was to come to Stoke. I could have been more patient at Porto, try to adapt to the league. The most regrettable choice is probably the Stoke one.”

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

After making a good start in the Premier League, helping Stoke to a ninth placed finish in the 2015/16 season, Imbula’s poor start to the following campaign saw him fall out of favour with then-Potters manager Mark Hughes.

The defensive midfielder made just 28 appearances for Stoke before loan spells with Toulouse and Rayo Vallecano. Imbula looked to have found his home in Spain after scoring a stunning long-range winner in his debut, but that ended up being his only goal for the club as they were relegated from La Liga last season.

On his current situation the France Under-21 International said: “I’m still at Stoke. I started training back on 1st July. We agreed I would train with the Under-23s. I’m waiting for a medium to long term project to try and restart my career and find the same pleasure I had in Spain last year.”

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

Imbula last found success in the 2014/15 season under now-Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa at Marseille. Forming an effective partnership with Andre Ayew, Andre-Pierre Gignac and Dimitri Payet, Imbula helped the Olympians to a fourth-place finish.

Responding to questions of a potential return to France, where he helped Guingamp achieve promotion to Ligue 1 and was named Ligue 2 Player of the Year in 2013, Imbula said: “Ligue 1, I’m interested, I’m open to all projects, there are contacts with some clubs.

“My desires? Find a club that will trust me in the medium or long term, a project in which I will be able to settle. These last two-three years, I’ve moved a lot, I’d like to settle down, have some stability.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message