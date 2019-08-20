Premier League: Teemu Pukki, Sadio Madio & Dani Ceballos Earn Spots in Team of the Week

Gameweek two of the 2019/20 Premier League season is done and dusted, and there were plenty of moments which got fans talking.

Liverpool and Arsenal have moved into an early lead at the top of the table, whilst both Sheffield United and Norwich City continued their impressive starts to the season with victories.

There were several excellent performances, so here's 90min's Team of the Week from gameweek two.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Rui Patricio (GK) - It wasn't the busiest of Monday evenings for Rui Patricio, but he was a vital part of Wolverhampton Wanderers' 1-1 draw with Manchester United. He showed great reflexes to keep out Paul Pogba's powerful penalty, which earned his side a hard-fought point.

Ricardo Pereira (RB) - What a fantastic addition Ricardo Pereira has been to Leicester City. In their 1-1 draw against Chelsea, his energy to fly up and down the pitch was almost unbelievable. He kept Chelsea's wingers at bay, but would then be up at the other end of the pitch just seconds later, helping his side pick up a well-deserved draw.

Jack O'Connell (CB) - Wilfried Zaha and Crystal Palace managed to conjure up absolutely nothing in their 1-0 loss to Sheffield United, and that is largely down to Jack O'Connell. He led the charge against the Ivorian, ensuring Zaha was given no space in which to work. Keeping Zaha down isn't an easy task, but O'Connell made it look simply.

VAR (CB) - Tottenham Hotspur were busy this summer, but their finest addition might have been young VAR at the back. In their 2-2 draw with Manchester City, Spurs were made to defend for their lives, but VAR saved the day by pointing out Aymeric Laporte's handball to rule out what looked like a late winner for the Citizens. His robot-like performance will certainly go down in infamy.

Lucas Digne (LB) - The left-side of Everton's team were in inspired form in their 1-0 win over Watford, and Lucas Digne played a huge part in that. The Frenchman was superb defensively, and his fantastic long pass to release Bernard for the game's only goal is certainly worth watching again. Fans will be hoping the injury he picked up late on is nothing serious.

Midfielders

Dani Ceballos (CM) - Dani Ceballos said hola to the Premier League with an utterly outstanding showing in Arsenal's 2-1 win over Burnley. The Real Madrid loanee oozed class throughout, and Burnley just couldn't handle his passing and movement. He picked up two assists with relative ease, and had fans off their seats all afternoon.

John Lundstram (CM) - Tipped by many to fall straight back to the Championship, Sheffield United are clearly not ready to go down without a fight. John Lundstram set up a great opportunity for David McGoldrick, before converting his own chance shortly after the break to steer his side to victory. He has now scored a goal in each of the top four divisions of English football. Not bad.

Kevin De Bruyne (CM) - It's almost scary what Kevin De Bruyne can do with a football. His City teammates take risks with their runs, safe in the knowledge that the Belgian can pick them out, and he did so to perfection against Spurs. He picked up two assists to take his tally for the season to three - one more than he managed in the entirety of last season.

Forwards

James Maddison (RW) - The second half of Leicester's draw with Chelsea was completely dominated by James Maddison. Capitalising on the poor form of Cesar Azpilicueta, Maddison looked electric and was involved in everything good from the Foxes. His corner created their equaliser, and he definitely could have grabbed a winner.

Teemu Pukki (ST) - If you aren't too familiar with Teemu Pukki from his exploits in the Championship last season, you should know all about him now. His hat-trick in Norwich City's 3-1 win over Newcastle United was perfect, and his stunning volley was the cherry on top of an excellent performance.

Sadio Mane (LW) - Liverpool rode their luck at times in their 2-1 win over Southampton but, thanks to Sadio Mane, it didn't matter. The Senegalese international was in inspired perform against his old team, grabbing a fantastic goal and an impressive assist to keep his side top of the Premier League.