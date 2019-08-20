Shkodran Mustafi's Agent Plays Down Roma Interest as Arsenal Look to Push Through Summer Sale

Shkodran Mustafi's agent has insisted that he's in the dark over rumoured interest from Serie A giants Roma, who are claimed to be preparing a loan offer for the Arsenal centre-back.

The 27-year-old is firmly out of Unai Emery's first-team plans this season following the arrival of David Luiz on deadline day, while long-term absentee Rob Holding is also close to returning to full fitness.

Emery has already revealed that he's told Mustafi to find a new club, but following claims in Italy that Roma were preparing an offer to sign the Germany international, the Arsenal star's father and agent insists that he hasn't heard anything from the Italian capital.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"I know nothing about it," Kujtim Mustafi told Romanews. "I have no information about a Roma interest."

It was suggested that Mustafi would be the subject of a loan offer from Roma's sporting director Gianluca Petrachi, with the Italian outfit also having an option to buy the defender for up to €25m as part of the deal.

The Gialarrossi have been on the hunt for a new first-team centre-back following Kostas Manolas' move to Napoli, with Gianluca Mancini the only senior-level defender arriving ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Mustafi has also been linked with moves to Turkey throughout the summer, but it's still largely unclear if Arsenal will be able to find a suitor before the transfer window closes on 2nd September.

As high-profile moves in January are a rare occurrence, Arsenal could even be forced to keep Mustafi on their books until next summer, when £27m centre-back William Saliba - who has just undergone surgery - returns from his loan spell at Saint-Étienne.