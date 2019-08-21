Gary Neville Hails 'Outstanding' James Maddison After Impressive Outing Against Chelsea

By 90Min
August 21, 2019

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison has been praised by Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville after putting in another impressive performance against Chelsea on Sunday. 

Maddison arrived at the King Power Stadium from Norwich last season for a reported fee of around £20m, scoring seven goals and registering seven assists in what was a breakout campaign for the 22-year-old.  

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

He has continued this fine form into the new season, helping to rescue a point for Leicester at Stamford Bridge by providing a superbly taken corner which Wilfred Ndidi headed home to make it 1-1.


After the game, Neville waxed lyrical about the talented Englishman on Monday Night Football (via the MEN), describing Maddison as a 'genuine creative player'.

The midfielder demonstrated this creativity in abundance last season, setting up more chances than anyone else in the Premier League - even Eden Hazard. 

He has continued to dominate the statistical standings this campaign as well, completing more passes into the opposition penalty area than anyone else during the first round of fixtures. 


With credentials like these, it is no surprise that Neville went on to tip Maddison to reach the very top of the game.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The former Manchester United defender predicted that the 22-year-old will play for England 'a lot of times', backing the 'fantastic' midfielder to earn a place in his country's European Championship squad. 


Despite Maddison's impressive start, Leicester are still without a win so far this season and will be hoping they can put an end to that indifferent run with a good result against recently promoted Sheffield United on Saturday. 

