Konstantino Mavropanos Likely to Remain at Arsenal After Picking Up Groin Injury

By 90Min
August 21, 2019

Konstantino Mavropanos looks set to remain at Arsenal for the time being, after a groin injury scuppered his chances of securing a loan move away from the Emirates Stadium. 

The Greece Under-21 international was the first signing of Sven Mislintat's short lived tenure as head of recruitment and he initially got off to a solid start to life in north London, impressing on his debut against Manchester United in 2018.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Despite this initial promise, Mavropanos has subsequently failed to nail down a starting spot in the Gunners team, making just four appearances in all competitions during the 2018/2019 season.

This lack of playing time encouraged rumours that the defender would depart during this summer's transfer window. However, the Mirror now report that a recurrence of the groin injury that has dogged the 21-year-old's career thus far means that he will remain an Arsenal player for the foreseeable future.

Sevilla have previously been linked with a move for the towering centre-back, but more recently, a return to his homeland with AEK Athens had seemed his most likely destination.

Concerns over the Greek's fitness have allegedly put both clubs off from attempting to secure the defender's signature, and the recent arrival of David Luiz from Chelsea means that Mavropanos should be restricted to appearances for the Gunners' Under-23 side this campaign. 


Saying this, the potential departure of Shkodran Mustafi may provide hope for the 21-year-old that a return to the first team is possible.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The German World Cup winner has been linked with a loan move to Roma in recent days, and Arsenal boss Unai Emery has reportedly told Mustafi that he is free to leave before the close of the transfer window. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message