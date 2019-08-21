Konstantino Mavropanos Likely to Remain at Arsenal After Picking Up Groin Injury

Konstantino Mavropanos looks set to remain at Arsenal for the time being, after a groin injury scuppered his chances of securing a loan move away from the Emirates Stadium.

The Greece Under-21 international was the first signing of Sven Mislintat's short lived tenure as head of recruitment and he initially got off to a solid start to life in north London, impressing on his debut against Manchester United in 2018.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Despite this initial promise, Mavropanos has subsequently failed to nail down a starting spot in the Gunners team, making just four appearances in all competitions during the 2018/2019 season.

This lack of playing time encouraged rumours that the defender would depart during this summer's transfer window. However, the Mirror now report that a recurrence of the groin injury that has dogged the 21-year-old's career thus far means that he will remain an Arsenal player for the foreseeable future.

Sevilla have previously been linked with a move for the towering centre-back, but more recently, a return to his homeland with AEK Athens had seemed his most likely destination.

Good news Mavropanos is set to stay at Arsenal despite AEK Athens and Panathinaikos hovering. Appears the groin injury he picked up which will keep him out for around eight weeks scuppered hopes of taking him back to Greece. An excellent prospect when fit pic.twitter.com/qHjOjDP6Zy — Layth (@laythy29) August 21, 2019

Concerns over the Greek's fitness have allegedly put both clubs off from attempting to secure the defender's signature, and the recent arrival of David Luiz from Chelsea means that Mavropanos should be restricted to appearances for the Gunners' Under-23 side this campaign.





Saying this, the potential departure of Shkodran Mustafi may provide hope for the 21-year-old that a return to the first team is possible.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The German World Cup winner has been linked with a loan move to Roma in recent days, and Arsenal boss Unai Emery has reportedly told Mustafi that he is free to leave before the close of the transfer window.