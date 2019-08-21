Man Utd Decide on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's January Transfer Budget

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to be given the chance to spend the entirety of the £75m raised from Romelu Lukaku's departure on new players in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils spent heavily on Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire, but it is believed that Solskjaer was keen to recruit a new midfielder, with both Bruno Fernandes and Sean Longstaff thought to be high on his wish list.

Neither move ultimately materialised but, according to The Sun, Solskjaer will have the chance to spend all the Lukaku money in January, but he will only do so if he believes it is necessary.

At the moment, Solskjaer is satisfied with his squad, so he is not really thinking about potential January signings. However, given his desire to sign a new midfielder this summer, it is thought he could reignite that interest in January.

Ideally, United want to save as much money as possible, in order to finance a huge move for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, who is believed to have signed a new contract worth an astonishing £190,000 per week.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Any deal for Sancho would likely cost well in excess of £100m, so that £75m from Lukaku's departure would go a long way to helping afford the tricky winger.

However, they know that affording Sancho will likely be impossible if they fail to qualify for the Champions League again, given the huge drop in income that comes along with missing out on Europe's premier competition. As a result, Solskjaer is not afraid to spend in January if it will help their push for a top-four finish.

A United source is quoted as saying: “The money is certainly there and Ole knows that. Everyone knows January is always a difficult market but if it’s the difference between keeping United in the top-four mix, the owners won’t hesitate to back the manager.”

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Red Devils currently sit fourth in the Premier League, having picked up four points from their opening two games. It has been a fairly impressive start to the season for United, but they must maintain that form if they are to qualify for next season's Champions League.