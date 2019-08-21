Mohamed Salah Reveals His Stance on VAR & Confirms His Preferred Position

By 90Min
August 21, 2019

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has admitted he does not like VAR as he fears it will suck the excitement out of football, although he believes it will help him win more penalties this season.

Last season, Salah was often accused of diving to win penalties, with many fans of rival clubs suggesting that the introduction of VAR this year will work against the Egyptian.

Speaking to CNNSalah confessed that he is not a huge fan of VAR, as mistakes help make football more exciting.

He said: "I don't like it. That's my answer, always. I don't like it. I love football how it is. It's like that with the mistakes of the referee, with the aggression from the player sometimes.

"It's OK sometimes to protect the players from dangerous play. But OK, that's it, in my opinion, that could be the only reason that happened, just to protect the players. 


"But for me, I accepted the football with the mistakes of the referee, mistakes of the player, I don't know, whatever. That's how the football gets more excited."

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

When asked what impact he felt VAR would have on the season, Salah simply responded: "More penalties for me, you will see that."


The 27-year-old then discussed his time with Liverpool. Since joining the club, he has become part of one of the most exciting attacking trios around, alongside both Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.


He has racked up 72 goals in just 108 appearances for the Reds, but Salah insists that he sees himself more as a winger, rather than a goalscoring forward.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"I’m not a striker, I play as a winger, so it’s my job not just to score but to also assist, play with the midfield. I play on the wing which no one recommended," Salah added.

"For a long time I didn’t play as a number nine. I’m comfortable with that. It’s not my first job. Like, the number nine, his job is only to score but as a winger it’s not just to score, it’s to give assists and play with the team. I’ll do a lot of things to defend."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message