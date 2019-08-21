Mohamed Salah Reveals His Stance on VAR & Confirms His Preferred Position

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has admitted he does not like VAR as he fears it will suck the excitement out of football, although he believes it will help him win more penalties this season.

Last season, Salah was often accused of diving to win penalties, with many fans of rival clubs suggesting that the introduction of VAR this year will work against the Egyptian.

VAR continues to divide opinion. Mo Salah tells @cnnsport he's not a fan: "I love football how it is." https://t.co/DTFQQhmg6b pic.twitter.com/MvD70NcsoW — CNN International (@cnni) August 20, 2019

Speaking to CNN, Salah confessed that he is not a huge fan of VAR, as mistakes help make football more exciting.

He said: "I don't like it. That's my answer, always. I don't like it. I love football how it is. It's like that with the mistakes of the referee, with the aggression from the player sometimes.

"It's OK sometimes to protect the players from dangerous play. But OK, that's it, in my opinion, that could be the only reason that happened, just to protect the players.





"But for me, I accepted the football with the mistakes of the referee, mistakes of the player, I don't know, whatever. That's how the football gets more excited."

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

When asked what impact he felt VAR would have on the season, Salah simply responded: "More penalties for me, you will see that."





The 27-year-old then discussed his time with Liverpool. Since joining the club, he has become part of one of the most exciting attacking trios around, alongside both Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.





He has racked up 72 goals in just 108 appearances for the Reds, but Salah insists that he sees himself more as a winger, rather than a goalscoring forward.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"I’m not a striker, I play as a winger, so it’s my job not just to score but to also assist, play with the midfield. I play on the wing which no one recommended," Salah added.

"For a long time I didn’t play as a number nine. I’m comfortable with that. It’s not my first job. Like, the number nine, his job is only to score but as a winger it’s not just to score, it’s to give assists and play with the team. I’ll do a lot of things to defend."