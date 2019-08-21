Romelu Lukaku Reveals His Reason for Joining Manchester United in 2017

By 90Min
August 21, 2019

Romelu Lukaku has spoken openly on signing for Manchester United in 2017, revealing that the 'trust' he felt from the club as a whole and a phone call from Jose Mourinho were pivotal in him moving to Old Trafford.

The Belgian forward has since moved on from the Red Devils, signing for Internazionale for a fee of around £73m, bringing with it an end to two seasons in the north west that yielded 42 goals in all competitions.

Speaking during a podcast with Utd Report, Lukaku has now discussed the reasons why he swapped Everton for United back in the summer of 2017, with the overall willingness the club exhibited to bring him to Old Trafford playing a crucial role in his decision.

"I felt the trust, I felt the trust more, where everybody wanted me to be there," the 26-year-old said. "Because Man Utd, everybody wanted me, there was no doubting, they came they told me we're going to do this and this."

The former Premier League striker then shed light on a phone call from then-manager Mourinho took place which he at first thought was a wind-up, before realising the Portuguese boss' desire to sign him was anything but a joke.

"I was in New York, I was walking, then I get this phone call from this number and I'm like 'what's this?' I pick up and it's Jose Mourinho and he's like 'hey Rom how are you doing? I'm going to get you back, we're going to pay £75m plus £15m in bonuses by next week so I expect you in LA'."

"I thought the dude was lying. [...] I had to go back to Everton on the seventh of June I think. Bro, sixth of June I wake up in the morning and boom, I see they agreed the deal."

ROSLAN RAHMAN/GettyImages

Lukaku then explained he also held talks with United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, who all-but assured him that he was making the right choice after feeling the faith the club showed in him.

He concluded: "I spoke with Ed Woodward as well, he's like the GM, spoke with him and we had a quick conversation, we spoke twice I think, and in that conversation I could feel his trust."

