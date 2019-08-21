Sergio Ramos: Amazon Prime Release Trailer for New Documentary on Real Madrid Captain

Amazon Prime have released a trailer for an upcoming documentary based on the career and life of Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

The trailer reveals that there will be a focus on the events of last season, a miserable campaign for Los Blancos in almost every facet, while also delving deeper into the personal life of the controversial Spanish defender.

Created by Love Productions, the North American arm of the group who produced 'The Great British Bake Off', the documentary will be released as part of a series with six instalments, showing his daily life over the course of a year.

Released on Real Madrid's official Twitter Page, the trailer for 'Heart of Sergio Ramos' will be released on September 13 on Amazon Prime.

Spain's World Cup disappointment in Russia back in the summer of 2018 is thought to be the starting point for the show, with the documentary set to be an in-depth look into Ramos' career for both Madrid, Spain and personally, similar to previous Amazon documentaries about footballers and their lives.

The 33-year-old has enjoyed a magnificent career at the Bernabeu spanning over 19 years, in which time he has won four Champions League titles, four La Liga crown, and two Copa del Rey honours. However, last season saw the club endure a disappointing season, most notably their collapse at home to Ajax in the Champions League

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Speaking at the unveiling of the series, Ramos said: “I’m excited to be able to show football fans what it takes to be a professional athlete, the responsibility of wearing Real Madrid’s and Spain’s armband and how to juggle that with a normal personal life," as relayed by Goal.