Why Christian Pulisic Rejected the Opportunity to Join Manchester United

By 90Min
August 21, 2019

New Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic turned down the chance to go to Manchester United because of Jose Mourinho's presence in the dugout. 

The American, who joined Chelsea in January for £58m before returning on loan to Borussia Dortmund in the back half of the season, had the chance to join United before that, but was put off by the Portuguese manager's record with youth - according to one of his former coaches.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

In an interview with the Telegraph, Robin Walker, who coached Pulisic at Brackley Town when he was a youngster and remains close to the player, explained: "He wouldn't go to Manchester United because of Jose Mourinho. His father couldn't stand Mourinho because he didn't promote young players.

"It was at that point I asked, 'What about London? That's where it's at.' I'm a Chelsea fan, I grew up in London supporting them. When I was in Dortmund last year, I told him that he had to come."

And the American has made decent strides at Stamford Bridge, notching an assist in his first official start against Liverpool in the Super Cup, and impressing new boss Frank Lampard in the process. 

Speaking last week, Lampard declared: “I am really happy with him. There is lots, lots more to come. Again, [he’s showing] all the good signs for what he can be for the club.

"The expectancy is right, he is a big signing for us but you have to remember his age."

While Lampard was clearly attempting to temper expectations, one man who has done nothing of the sort is former Chelsea player Tony Cascarino, who, speaking to the Times, managed to name-drop both Arjen Robben and Eden Hazard in a conversation about the winger.

He said: “Christian Pulisic looks like he will be a very dangerous player for Chelsea. I don’t remember a young Eden Hazard being as quick and direct and there’s no reason Pulisic can’t develop into a player of Hazard’s standing.

“Pulisic reminds me of Arjen Robben, you cannot stop him one-on-one because you don’t know which way he’s going to go and his pace is devastating.

“He will be a massive asset for Frank Lampard this season.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message