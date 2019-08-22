Alexis Sanchez Loan Deal to Inter in Doubt as Wage Issues Hinder Proceedings With Man Utd

Contrary to recent reports, Inter are yet to reach an agreement with Manchester United over a loan deal for Alexis Sanchez with the Italian outfit unwilling to pay the majority of the Chilean's £390,000-a-week wages.

The news comes off the back of earlier suggestions that the Red Devils would subsidise the bulk of the forward's earnings, which would allow Inter to pay just €4m to lure the player to Milan.





Initially it was thought that these were acceptable terms for United, who were willing to not include a loan fee due to the fact that the Serie A side want to sign Sanchez permanently at the end of the season for between €12m and €15m.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Instead, a new development has come from the BBC suggesting no agreement has been reached as of yet, with the player's monumental salary proving 'problematic' in discussions between the two clubs.





Inter are unwilling to pay half of the 30-year-old's salary, with United deeming this offer 'unacceptable'.

Despite Sanchez's desire to cut his Old Trafford hell short and link up with former teammate Romelu Lukaku, he is reluctant to take a pay cut to force a move through, something which would make the move significantly easier to thrash out.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Since making the switch from Arsenal 18 months ago, Sanchez has endured a torrid time in the north west. Having arrived to much fanfare, he's only netted five goals for the Premier League outfit in a miserable spell which has seen him fall further down the pecking order under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.





Unless his form picks or the Norwegian has a change of heart, Sanchez would likely feature mainly during the club's Carabao Cup and Europa League campaigns, with a move to Inter his best option of returning to first-team football.