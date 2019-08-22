Antonio Conte Takes Further Legal Action Against Chelsea Despite £9m Compensation

Inter manager Antonio Conte is taking further legal action against Chelsea, despite receiving £9m in compensation following a Premier League helmed private manager's tribunal back in April.

Conte was awarded that sum when it was ruled that he was entitled to the £9m he was set to earn over the remainder of his contract, having failed to agree on a severance package in the aftermath of his dismissal, which occurred on July 13th, 2018.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

However, according to a report from the Times, the Italian is not done with his litigation yet, and last Friday he began further proceedings against the club, this time in the form of a statutory claim against the club at an Employment Tribunal, with a preliminary hearing held at Central London Employment Tribunal.

While the details of the claim are as of yet unknown, these cases often revolved around claims of 'unfair dismissal or discrimination'.

Thankfully, while Premier League tribunals are kept under wraps, such proceedings as this are made completely public following their completion. One source told the Times that this could shed some light on the reasons behind this effort, positing that the Italian is likely seeking to embarrass the Blues in a public forum.

Indeed, this line of thinking is bolstered by the fact that, given the settings, the maximum amount of money he stands to gain from any victory sits at around £60,000, a far cry from the £9m he was given earlier this year.



The return of Callum Hudson-Odoi! Defences, beware!



The 18-year old's return could be the catalyst for a Chelsea turnaround. 💙 https://t.co/oh4k7eGHjC — 90min (@90min_Football) August 22, 2019

Conte was absent from last Friday's hearing, choosing instead to concentrate on the task he has in Milan ahead of the start of the 2019/20 Serie A season. For their part, Chelsea have the right to appeal against any verdict reached by the tribunal.

