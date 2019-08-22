Franck Ribery: Seven of the Bayern Munich Legend's Greatest Moments Following Fiorentina Switch

After weeks of speculation regarding his future, Franck Ribery has put to pen to paper on a two-year deal with Serie A side Fiorentina.

The 36-year-old veteran had been a free agent after parting company with Bayern Munich following 12 glorious seasons with the German giants.

So, to celebrate the Frenchman's glittering career, here's a look back on seven of his best ever moments ahead of what looks like the final chapter of one helluva captivating book.



World Cup Goal vs Spain - 2006

MICHAEL KAPPELER/GettyImages

There aren't many better ways to announce yourself than by bagging a crucial goal for your country at a World Cup. Way back in the distant past - 2006, to be exact - Ribery did just that.

The then 23-year-old was playing in his first major tournament for France when they came up against Spain in a round of 16 clash. With his side a goal down with half-time approaching, he was slipped through on goal by Patrick Vieira.





Cool as you like, the youngster dribbled past the onrushing Iker Casillas before slotting the ball into an empty net. At that moment, the world started to take notice of Ribery.

Parting Gift for Marseille - 2007

BORIS HORVAT/GettyImages

During his final season with Marseille, Ribery was heavily linked with a move to one of Europe's big clubs and it seemed inevitable that he would leave for pastures new that summer. However, that didn't stop him from signing off in style for Les Phoceens.

With just four games to go in the 2006/07 season, Marseille faced Monaco knowing that a win would guarantee their qualification for the Champions League for the first time since 2000.

Ribery played a vital role in a tense 2-1 victory, scoring a trademark goal after cutting in from the wing and slotting home with a tidy finish. It was his final act for Marseille as bigger things beckoned for the Frenchman.

First Bundesliga Goal - 2007

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

After his big money move to Bayern Munich in 2007 there was, understandably, huge expectation placed on Ribery's shoulders. Bayern had slumped to a lowly fourth place finish the previous season and were looking to usher in a new era with Ribery leading their line.

The 24-year-old took no time at all to start paying back the €25m transfer fee. He netted the first of his 86 Bundesliga goals with a cool penalty against Werder Bremen in a 4-0 victory. It was the first of 19 goals that season as he helped Bayern claim a domestic double.

'Robbery' Unleashed for the First Time - 2009



JORGE GUERRERO/GettyImages

Under Louis van Gaal in 2009, Franck Ribery's footballing journey reached new heights as his long-term partner in crime arrived at Allianz Arena.

Arjen Robben's transfer from Real Madrid ushered in an unparalleled period of dominance for Bayern in German football. The Dutchman's instinctive link-up play with Ribery was simply devastating. Helpless defences were eviscerated by the duo's blistering pace and ruthlessly efficient finishing.

Inside just 15 minutes of playing with Robben for the first time, the Frenchman had registered the first of many assists for the former Chelsea winger as Wolfsburg were put to the sword.

Speaking of about their electric partnership, Ribery neatly described it as: "...chemistry, synergy, it's just automatic...It's all about feeling. We're both players who love football, we both want to run at goal."

Champions League Glory - 2013

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Having endured a painful final defeat to Chelsea in 2012 in their own backyard, Bayern were finally crowned European champions in 2013.

Ribery may not have taken any of the headlines from the match that night, but it was his clever back-heel assist to Robben in the final minutes at Wembley Stadium that helped secure a narrow 2-1 victory over domestic rivals Borussia Dortmund.

It was fitting moment for a player of Ribery's immense talent to lift the famous trophy and it no doubt sealed his name in the pantheon of the club's all-time great players.

Finishing Third in Ballon d'Or - 2013

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

Ribery is yet another great player to fall short of winning the Ballon d'Or during the award's nine year dominance by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. However, he did finish in third place back in 2013 with almost a quarter of the vote going his way.

The Frenchman had picked up the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in 2013 and can count himself very unlucky to have lost out to Ronaldo that year.

Indeed the winger was not impressed by his omission and vented his frustration with some stern words, quipping: "I won everything, with the team and individually. Ronaldo won nothing...I had earned this award. It's all politics."

24th and Final Major Honour - 2019

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Kaiser Franck's final act in a glittering 12 years with Bayern was an 87th minute cameo in the final of the DFB-Pokal last season. With the game already won and another domestic double secured, the Frenchman came on for his final bow as he secured his 24th major honour with the Bavarian giants.

There were emotional scenes all around as the winger bid a fond farewell to the supporters. No other player has won more trophies at Bayern than the former France international. His departure brought the curtain down on a glorious era for him personally.