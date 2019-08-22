Liverpool Announce Significant Change in Plans for Development of Anfield

Liverpool have scrapped their initial plans for the development of Anfield and will now press on with a design that would take the stadium capacity beyond 60,000.

The club have already received planning permission to begin work on the Anfield Road end of the ground, but that agreement is due to expire in late September. Owners Fenway Sports Group will allow that to lapse before submitting application for a more ambitious project which will far surpass their original vision for the stadium.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The Reds had planned on adding 4,000 seats to the Anfield Road stand having already installed an additional 9,000 since the club was purchased in 2010.

In a statement made on Thursday, chief operating officer Andy Hughes said: "The progress that has been made during ongoing feasibility studies has resulted in us being in a position to allow the outline planning permission to lapse.





"We are committed to working with local residents, planning officials and others as we now focus on the detail behind any proposed redevelopment for Anfield Road.





"Throughout this process we have been clear that our objective is to find the best possible solution for Anfield Road and that remains the case."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

However, it remains unclear when work on the project will begin, with chairman Tom Werner explaining in July (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo) that: "We are still analysing the opportunity to build on Anfield Road. We are trying to figure it out.





"When we went forward with the Main Stand expansion, which I'm very proud about, we obviously wanted to do it right so we were quiet about it. In a perfect world we will be able to figure this out."