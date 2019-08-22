Man Utd vs Crystal Palace: Where to Watch, Buy Tickets, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Manchester United host Crystal Palace in week three of the 2019/20 Premier League season, as both sides looks to bounce back from dropped points last weekend.

Man Utd remain unbeaten so far this season, however, a they did drop two points in at Molineux on Monday night, drawing 1-1 with Wolves.

For Palace, a goalless start to the 2019/20 campaign has left them on just one point in the embryonic stages of the season. A draw at Selhurst Park against ten-man Everton was followed up by a devastating 1-0 loss to newly promoted Sheffield United.

Take a look at 90min's preview of Saturday's fixture below.

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 24 August What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Old Trafford Referee? Paul Tierney

Team News

Seven British players started for the Red Devils in their last game, and we can expect a similar starting XI to be fielded against Crystal Palace.

As for injuries, Eric Bailly will remain on the sidelines until Christmas, while Alexis Sanchez's lack of match fitness makes it unlikely that he will start.

As for the Eagles, defenders James Tomkins and Mamadou Sakho will both be unavailable. Tomkins is struggling with a groin injury while his French counterpart is not quite back to full fitness.

This shouldn't be a worry for Roy Hodgson as Scott Dann, Martin Kelly, and new signing Gary Cahill are all available to start.

Manchester United De Gea; Shaw, Maguire, Linelof, Wan-Bissaka; McTominay, Pogba, James, Pereira, Rashford; Martial. Crystal Palace Guaita; Ward, Kelly, Cahill, Van Aanholt; Schlupp, Milivojevic, McArthur, Townsend; Zaha, Benteke.

Head to Head Record

It is no surprise that in the 49 meetings between the two clubs, Palace have won only six times. The Red Devils have been victorious 33 times, meaning there have been ten draws.

Of these matches, three have come in cup finals. The 1989/90 FA Cup final saw both Mark Hughes and Ian Wright strike twice in a thrilling 3-3 draw. It was United who eventually lifted the trophy as they won the replay 1-0 at Wembley.

The more recent of the two cup finals was in 2016. Jason Puncheon put Palace ahead before Juan Mata equalised almost immediately after. The match ended in heartbreak for the Londoners as Lingard's extra-time strike meant Louis van Gaal's Man Utd lifted the trophy.

Recent Form

An unbeaten pre-season led into what was a perfect start for United in their Premier League opener. Thrashing Chelsea 4-0 would have given Solskjaer all the confidence in the world.

However, this result was followed by a draw with Wolves on Monday. This said, Nuno Espirito Santo's side looked strong and a point looks to be more than most will earn in the Black Country this season. United fans will be excited by the dynamism and pace of their front line that is sure to terrorise defences all season long.

Palace looked a little toothless without Wilfried Zaha starting in their Premier League opener against Everton. Yet, they looked even worse with him in the side at Bramall Lane last weekend.

Hodgson's side will face a very different challenge to the compact and tireless Blades when they travel to Old Trafford. Perhaps there will be more opportunities on Saturday for Zaha to exploit the gaps in the United defence, especially as the match approaches its latter stages.

Here's how the two sides have fared in their last five matches.

Manchester United Crystal Palace Wolves 1-1 Manchester United (19/08) Sheffield United 1-0 Crystal Palace (18/08) Manchester United 4-0 Chelsea (11/08) Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton (10/08) Manchester United 2-2 AC Milan (03/08) Crystal Palace 0-4 Hertha Berlin (03/08) Kristiansund BK 0-1 Manchester United (30/07) AFC Wimbledon 2-2 Crystal Palace (30/07) Tottenham 1-2 Manchester United (25/07) Bristol City 0-5 Crystal Palace (27/07)

Prediction

Man Utd have looked dangerous going forward and will undoubtedly have the lion's share of possession and chances in this one. While Solskjaer's side couldn't take all three points at Wolves, they also showed extremely promising signs defensively, and will no doubt be confident going into this one.

Palace may cause the Red Devils more problems than they did to Sheffield Utd due to their counter attacking capabilities. However, judging on what they have achieved so far this season it could be a difficult day for Hodgson's side.

The hosts should run away with this one.

Prediction: Manchester United 4-0 Crystal Palace