Real Madrid Make Fresh Neymar Bid Involving Cash Plus 3 Players That Is (Shock) Rejected

Real Madrid have tested the waters at Paris Saint-Germain once again with a stunning €100m offer that included three of Los Blancos' stars, which once again has been thrown back at the club by the French outfit.

Unless you've been living under a rock at the bottom of the sea, Barcelona are hoping be reunited with their former star this summer and bring an end to Neymar's miserable stint in Paris.

Dreams of personal accolades and Champions League triumphs have dissipated quickly, with Barça eager to bring Neymar back to Catalonia. However, it is Madrid who have been knocked back in their efforts after failing to end the Brazilian's hell with a sensational bid being, yet again, rejected, according to L'Equipe.

This time, €100m along with Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and Keylor Navas has been swiftly turned down, as all interested parties continue trying to fill round holes with square pegs.

The stance from PSG has been one of unwavering consistency, as the Ligue 1 champions are vying to recoup most, if not all, of the £200m they paid for the 27-year-old two summers ago.

MARTIN BUREAU/GettyImages

Most recently, a loan deal with a mandatory purchase option was mooted by Barcelona, but while PSG remained open to this deal no agreement has been made on the size of the purchase option, with Barça unwilling to meet the Parisian club's demands.

It was claimed that PSG and the Camp Nou outfit had both rejected proposals from each other, with the La Liga side's offer of a one-year loan with a €150m option to buy being turned down. Such a deal would see Les Parisiens lose money on their initial €222m investment, with no guarantee of the permanent sale actually happening.

Meanwhile, PSG were eager to take €100m outright with Ousmane Dembele and Nelson Semedo heading to France. However, La Blaugrana were unwilling to sanction the departure of both players.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

As interest in the player begins to grow around Europe, Juventus are thought to have also entered the fray with a swap deal involving Paulo Dybala making the rounds in the past few days. Money would need to be included as well, so Juve would have to raise a significant amount of cash from player sales, making the deal all-but nonexistent.