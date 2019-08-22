Ruben Loftus-Cheek Sets Return Date as Recovery From Achilles Injury Continues

By 90Min
August 22, 2019

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is set to return to Chelsea training within 'four to six weeks' after being sidelined since May with a ruptured Achilles.

The England international sustained the injury during the Blues' friendly against New England Revolution, which caused him to miss the Europa League final against Arsenal.

Speaking to Sky Sports, as relayed by The Sun, the 23-year-old has now set the date for when he aims to return to Chelsea training, having yet to feature for new boss Frank Lampard.

Despite not turning out for Lampard, Loftus-Cheek has been handed a new five-year deal worth £150,000-a-week in July, with the club demonstrating faith in the midfielder to return to the form that earned him regular call-ups to the national squad.

Since breaking into the first-team at Stamford Bridge at the beginning of last season, Loftus-Cheek has scored ten goals in 40 appearances in all competitions, having registered just two in the 32 prior. He had a loan spell at Crystal Palace for the duration of the 2017/18 campaign, where he shot to attention with some dazzling displays for the Eagles.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

His return will provide Lampard with a major boost when he's back to full fitness, while another player set for an injury comeback is Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The 18-year-old winger has been out of action since April 22 after suffering an Achilles injury against Burnley, but the forward has since returned to training along with the rest of the squad as he aims to rediscover his match fitness.

News of Hudson-Odoi's return to senior training looks set to coincide with the youngster signing a new five-year deal at the club, which looks set to make him the highest paid teenager in world football with earnings of £200,000-per-week.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message