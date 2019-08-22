Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich: Where to Watch, Buy Tickets, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

The Bundesliga is well and truly under way and Bayern Munich have a tough second fixture as they travel to Schalke 04 this weekend.

Both sides had to settle for a draw in their opening matches of the season, meaning both Niko Kovac and David Wagner could go all out to attain all three points and creep their way up the table in the early stages of the campaign.

Bayern will certainly be worried by the fact that they have already fallen behind Borussia Dortmund in what promises to be a hugely competitive Bundesliga title race.

Team News

Schalke goalkeeper Markus Schubert will likely be missing due to a hip problem. However, this will be of no concern to Wagner who also has Alexander Nubel at his disposal in between the posts.

The 19-year-old centre-back Ozan Kabak, who signed for £13.5m this summer, will also be sidelined for Die Königsblauen as he has a foot injury.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

As for Bayern, Leon Goretzka has been battling a hamstring injury and is set to return in the next few days. However, it is unlikely that he will start on Saturday.





Philippe Coutinho recently made an exciting switch to the German champions on a season long loan with an option to buy, it will be interesting to see whether he immediately forces his way into the first team.

Predicted Lineups

Schalke 04 Neuer; Alaba, Pavard, Sule, Kimmich; Thiago, Tolisso, Cuisance; Coutinho, Gnaby; Lewandowski. Bayern Munich Nubel; Kenny, Stambouli, Nastasic, Oczipa; Mascarell, McKennie; Caligiuri, Reese; Burgstaller, Harit.

Head to Head Record

These two sides have played each other an astonishing 112 times, showing the rich history that both clubs have in the German top flight. Of those fixtures, Bayern have won 61 times, Schalke have won on 20 occasions and there have been 31 draws.

Last season was a year to forget for Schalke fans, as they were beaten home and away by Der FCB and they limped to 14th place.

Recent Form

Schalke's 0-0 away draw to Borussia Monchengladbach came off the back of a mixed pre-season, that started terribly, but ended in three straight wins.

Wagner will most likely be pleased with his side's point last weekend, as it came against a team who finished nine places higher in the league last season. Perhaps this shows Schalke are back on track for continental qualification.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Bayern will still be feeling bitter over their Super Cup loss to Borussia Dortmund, in which Jadon Sancho was the hero for Die Borussen. Moreover, a draw in their first league match at home to Hertha BSC is not the start Kovac was looking for.

It looked like Dortmund were running away with the Bundesliga last season until Bayern managed to reel them in, and with a slow start to the 2019/20 campaign, they might have to do the same this year.

Here's how each side's last five matches have turned out.

Schalke 04 Bayern Munich Borussia Monchengladbach 0-0 Schalke 04 (17/08) Bayern Munich 2-2 Hertha BSC (16/08) SV Drochtersen/Assel 0-5 Schalke 04 (10/08) Energie Cottbus 1-3 Bayern Munich (12/08) Schalke 04 3-1 Villarreal (02/08) Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Bayern Munich (03/08) Schalke 04 2-0 Alanyaspor (02/08) Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Bayern Munich (31/07) Schalke 04 2-3 Bologna (29/07) Bayern Munich 6-1 Fenerbahce (30/07)

Prediction

Schalke look to be on the mend under ex-Huddersfield boss Wagner. If the club continues to take points off top half sides there is no reason why they can't push much higher up the table than they did last season.

Bayern have have a shaky start to their 2019/20 campaign but with new signings Coutinho and Michael Cuisance joining the squad they look extremely strong on paper. It may, however, take a while for Kovac's side to gel, meaning they might not be on top form this weekend.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Although the German champions haven't reached top gear yet this season, they still have masses of quality in their squad and should be expected to snatch all three points.

Prediction: Schalke 04 1-2 Bayern Munich