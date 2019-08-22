Tottenham Agree Fee With Club Brugge Over Victor Wanyama Transfer

By 90Min
August 22, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur have accepted an offer of €10m plus add-ons for the transfer of Victor Wanyama to Club Brugge, with the Kenyan now deciding whether he wishes to go through with the move.

The fee could rise to €15m with performance-based bonuses and would make the midfielder the most expensive purchase by any club from Belgium. A potentially-crucial factor is the presence of Philippe Clement in Blue and Blacks' dugout, with the coach having played alongside Wanyama at Beerschot before moving into management.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Belgian news outlet Het Nieuwsblad report that the pair remain on good terms - despite having parted ways in 2011 - and Clement has been the driving force behind the proposed deal.


A combination of injury and indifferent form saw Wanyama's game-time heavily restricted last term - the 28-year-old making a mere 13 Premier League appearances for Spurs.

He has dropped further down the pecking order since the Lilywhites smashed their transfer record to land defensive midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon for £55m.

If regular football is Wanyama's top priority then a return to Belgium would make perfect sense for him, especially to one of the nation's most successful teams.

Andreas Schaad/GettyImages

Brugge are the joint leaders of the First Division A having collected three wins and a draw from their opening two matches of the campaign, though they finished two points behind champions Genk in 2018/19.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper was brought in as Clement's first-choice between the sticks, with ex-Burnley forward Jelle Vossen also involved in the setup.

