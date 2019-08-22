Tottenham vs Newcastle Preview: Where to Watch, Buy Tickets, Live Streams, Kick Off Time & Team News

Spurs welcome Newcastle to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday following their dramatic 2-2 draw with Man City last weekend, in which VAR played a major role at the Etihad.

Having been dominated by City throughout, Spurs took their chances through Erik Lamela and substitute Lucas Moura, who had been on the pitch a matter of seconds before scoring a header from a corner.

Gabriel Jesus thought he had bagged the winner during stoppage time, but VAR subsequently disallowed the goal due to the ball touching Aymeric Laporte's arm on its way through to the Brazilian - a handball under the new regulations.



Newcastle, meanwhile, have lost both of their opening games under Steve Bruce and were particularly unimpressive against Norwich last weekend, allowing the promoted side countless chances. Spurs will expect three points.





Here's 90min's preview of the game.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 25 August What Time Is Kick Off? 16:30 (BST) Where Is it Played? Tottenham Hotspur Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event Referee? Mike Dean





Where to Buy Tickets



Tickets for the game are, as ever, available on both team's official club websites, though membership is required in order to purchase. In terms of resale, both teams provide the option to make season tickets available for others to use, if a supporter is unable to attend the game themselves.

Team News

Son Heung-min returns from suspension in what is a major boost for the Lilywhites. The South Korean is a key player and therefore expected to return to the starting XI.

Juan Foyth is also free from his suspension, but remains unavailable due to an ankle injury. Dele Alli and Ryan Sessegnon are yet to recover from hamstring troubles.

Newcastle have been handed a boost after Joelinton has been deemed fit for the weekend. The striker received a knock in their defeat to Norwich but further assessments have given him the all clear.





Fellow summer signing Allan Saint-Maximin is a slight doubt, having picked up a hamstring problem, although he could return if he remains unscathed during training. Florian Lejeune and DeAndre Yedlin remain absent with a knee injury and groin strain respectively.

Predicted Lineups

Tottenham Lloris; Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose; Winks, NDombele; Moura, Eriksen, Son; Kane. Newcastle Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Ritchie; Hayden, Shelvey, Ki Sung-yueng; Almiron, Joelinton.

Head to Head Record

Spurs historically have the edge in this fixture, winning 70 games compared to Newcastle's 58 victories.

This record extends to the recent meetings between the sides, with Spurs winning the last four in the Premier League. The Toon Army last beat Spurs on the final day of the 2015/16 season, when a shock 5-1 triumph - despite already being relegated - led to Arsenal snatching second place.

Recent Form

Despite going a goal behind and facing a stubborn Aston Villa, Spurs deservedly won their opening game, while a point at Man City is not to be sniffed at, despite being fortunate in the process.

On the other hand, Newcastle have been predictably poor, justifiably losing to Arsenal but then unacceptably being dominated by Norwich, with a Teemu Pukki hat-trick giving the Canaries a 3-1 win.





Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures:





Spurs Newcastle Man City 2-2 Spurs (17/8) Norwich 3-1 Newcastle (17/8) Spurs 3-1 Villa (10/8) Newcastle 0-1 Arsenal (11/8) Spurs 1-1 Inter (4/8) Newcastle 2-1 Saint-Etienne (3/8) Spurs 2-2 Bayern (31/7) Hibernian 1-3 Newcastle (30/7) Real 0-1 Spurs (30/7) Preston North End 2-1 Newcastle (27/7)





Prediction

With Spurs the better side, in better form and at home, it would take a brave person to bet against a victory for the north London outfit.



Newcastle don't possess much of an attacking threat and will instead more than likely look to park the bus, but expect Spurs to break it down comfortably enough.





Prediction: Spurs 3-0 Newcastle.

