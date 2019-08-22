Update on Lionel Messi's Injury Ahead of Barcelona's Game Against Real Betis

By 90Min
August 22, 2019

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi is in line to face Real Betis on Sunday having overcome a calf injury sustained during pre-season.

Blaugrana coach Ernesto Valverde has been heavily criticised following a 1-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao in their first game of the new La Liga campaign, with a growing section of the fan-base calling for the 55-year-old's dismissal. Therefore, the return of the talismanic Messi is a more than welcome boost for the manager as he looks to silence his doubters.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Messi last featured for Barça in their 2-1 victory over Arsenal during preparations for the 2019/20 season and has been nursing his injured leg ever since.


However, he has recovered in little over a fortnight, with Barcelona's official website stating: "It’s the news we’ve all been waiting for and it finally happened on Wednesday as Leo Messi was back training with his team-mates at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper."

It is splendid timing on Messi's part given the loss of fellow forwards Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele, who have both been ruled out until September.

The Uruguayan is also struggling with a calf problem, whilst his French counterpart strained his hamstring in the defeat to Athletic on Friday evening.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

The Catalan giants are the reigning champions of Spain, but had their authority questioned in Bilbao as an incredible bicycle-kick from Aritz Aduriz - who will be 39 by the end of the campaign - left Valverde red-faced.

Despite the absence of Suarez and Dembele for La Blaugrana, Messi could still find himself surrounded by elite-level talent at the top end of the pitch as the club continue their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar, though an agreement between the two teams is proving difficult to come by.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message