Virgil van Dijk Set to Double Wages After Earning New Liverpool Contract

By 90Min
August 22, 2019

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk is expected to sign a new contract with the Reds which will double his wages, mirroring his status as one of the very best players in the world.

Van Dijk has become nothing short of a superstar since joining Liverpool from Southampton in what was then a world record £75m deal for a defender in January 2018.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

90min understands that Van Dijk will be earning up to £250,000-per-week when he signs his new deal, paying him twice as much as his existing £125,000 salary.

Van Dijk’s current contract, which he signed when he made the switch from Southampton, still has several years left to run – yet talks over a new one were first rumoured at the start of June.

There has been no rush, but Van Dijk would join Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson, Andrew Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez in further committing his future to Liverpool – all have signed fresh deals since April 2018.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Van Dijk was named both PFA Players’ Player of the Year and Premier League Player of the Season in 2018/19, the first defender to win the PFA award in 14 years. The individual accolades recognised his role in Liverpool’s Premier League title battle with Manchester City, finishing the season with 97 points, the third highest points tally in Premier League history.

On top of that, he was crucial as Liverpool won the Champions League in Madrid.


The Dutchman is also nominated for the 2019 Best FIFA Men’s Player prize, the winner of which will be announced at this year's FIFA gala in Milan next month. He is additionally an early favourite to land the 2019 Ballon d’Or. The last defender to win was Fabio Cannavaro in 2006.

      Modal message