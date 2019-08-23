Aston Villa 2-0 Everton: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Dominant Villans Pick Up First Win

Aston Villa picked up their first points of the season with an impressive 2-0 win over Everton on Friday evening at Goodison Park

The first half certainly took a while to get going, but it was Wesley who fired the hosts ahead from close range after 21 minutes, thanks to a stunning pass from Jota. Both sides pushed hard for the second goal, but Villa held onto their lead heading into the break.

Everton put Villa under plenty of pressure during the second half, and they came close to an equaliser after 81 minutes as Alex Iwobi saw his effort cannon back off the post. Everton had an even better chance in the dying embers, but Theo Walcott sent his effort flying over the bar from close range.

The Toffees were left ruing their missed opportunities in stoppage time as Anwar El Ghazi slotted home on the counter to steer Villa to victory.

ASTON VILLA

Key Talking Point

Finally. Villa have been fairly impressive since the start of this Premier League season, and they have now picked up their first points of the campaign. They rode their luck at times, but it would be hard to argue that Villa didn't deserve it.

In attack, new signing Wesley has faced plenty of criticism during the opening weeks of the season, but he certainly put all that behind him here. Using his imposing physique, Wesley bullied Everton's back-line all evening, and his link-up play with Jota and Trezeguet was superb.

With more performances like this, Dean Smith's side will comfortably avoid relegation. There's still a long way to go, but all the signs have been hugely encouraging.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Heaton (6); Guilbert (6), Mings (7), Engels (7), Taylor (6); Trezeguet (6), McGinn (7), Luiz (7), Grealish (7), Jota (8*); Wesley (8).

Substitutes: El Ghazi (6), Elmohamady (N/A).

STAR MAN - Jota

Villa had a number of impressive moments during the game, and almost all of them came through Jota.

The 28-year-old was one of the most under-the-radar signings of the summer, but he certainly introduced himself to the Premier League here. His energy down the right wing was superb, and it was his fantastic through ball which allowed the equally impressive Wesley to open the scoring.

At times, it looked as though the ball was glued to Jota's feet, as he danced around Everton's defenders with ease.

EVERTON

Key Talking Point

Scoring goals hasn't been easy for Everton this season, and that was on show once more at Villa Park.

They began the game on top and created plenty of half-chances, but it just looked like they were lacking something in attack. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has struggled with the expectation of being the Toffees' starting striker - if only they had a couple of big-money signings lying around.

Alex Iwobi and Moise Kean were both introduced on the hour mark, and it certainly gave Everton some much-needed momentum. However, they were just lacking something going forward, and Marco Silva needs to find out what.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Pickford (5); Coleman (6*), Keane (5), Mina (5), Digne (6); Schneiderlin (5), Gomes (3); Richarlison (5), Sigurdsson (5), Bernard (5); Calvert-Lewin (5).

Substitutes: Kean (6), Iwobi (6), Walcott (6).

STAR MAN - Seamus Coleman

In this case, 'Star Man' means 'Least Awful Man'. This was not a good showing from the Toffees, but Seamus Coleman was the standout performer.

With Andre Gomes and Morgan Schneiderlin disappointing in midfield, there was plenty of work for Coleman to do against Villa, and he certainly gave it a good go. He was energetic and found himself in plenty of space in attack, but lacked end product far too often.

Marco Silva will likely be hugely unimpressed with this performance, but Coleman should only attract about 75% of his manager's fury, rather than the 100% which will go to the rest of the teammates.

Villa will now turn their attention to the Carabao Cup and a trip to Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday, before returning to Premier League action against Crystal Palace on Saturday.



