Brendan Rodgers Admits Further Departures Are Likely as Leicester Seek to Trim Squad

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has admitted that a number of players could still leave the club, with the European transfer window still in full swing.

The Foxes have begun the new 2019/20 Premier League campaign with two promising performances against Wolves and Chelsea, picking up valuable points against two sides who are expected to feature in the upper echelons of the table come the end of the season.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

It has previously been reported that Rodgers is keen to trim down his squad, and the Leicester manager has now confirmed that even though the English transfer window is closed, Adrien Silva, Rachid Ghezzal and Fousseni Diabate could leave the club.

As quoted by the Leicester Mercury, Rodgers said: “There has been [interest in Silva] and I think there will be for a few of our players who want that opportunity to go out and play.





“I’d seen a bit of [Diabate]... I’d done my homework on him. It’s one of those where he is a talent, but there are others ahead of him. You can only have so many. We’ve got Harvey [Barnes], Demarai [Gray] and Marc Albrighton.





“It’s difficult for the likes of Diabate and Rachid because there are players in front of them... There will be, in the next few weeks, opportunities for these guys to go and play.”

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Nampalys Mendy and Daniel Amartey have also been linked with moves away from King Power Stadium after failing to feature this season, and Rodgers went on to admit that he doesn't need as many defensive midfielders as he has at his disposal.

He added: "Hamza [Choudhury] has done very well. Wilf [Ndidi] has done very well. I don’t need three defensive midfielders.

“The issue with Daniel is that when he was out [with a broken ankle sustained last October], there were other guys that have jumped in front."

Islam Slimani has already completed yet another loan move away from the club, and if Rodgers' comments are anything to go by, more departures should be expected from Leicester as the club look to break into the Premier League's top six.