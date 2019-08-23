Brendan Rodgers Heaps Praise on 'Outstanding' James Maddison Ahead of Expected England Call-Up

By 90Min
August 23, 2019

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has lavished James Maddison with praise ahead of a probable England call-up.

The 22-year-old won the man of the match award last weekend during the Foxes' 1-1 draw with Chelsea, causing numerous problems as he demonstrated supreme composure and talent on the ball en-route to assisting Wilfred Ndidi's equaliser.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Sky Sports expect Maddison to be included in Gareth Southgate's England squad next week, a decision that pundit Jamie Redknapp backed in the aftermath of the draw at Stamford Bridge.

He said: "This kid has to play for England now. He's ready. We don't have many other players like him."

Redknapp's praise was then reiterated by Rodgers, with the beaming Leicester boss saying: "I've been so impressed, he's got such a brilliant football brain. Technically he's at a very high level.

"Everyone sees the chances he creates. He finds space and can manipulate the ball and create chances for other players. Tactically, he's improving all the time. He loves football, which helps. He thinks about the game. He talks about the game. He loves playing the game and training. 

"He was outstanding (at Chelsea) last week, both with and without the ball. He's very much a team player and he's a real joy to work with."

England face Bulgaria and Kosovo during the upcoming international break, and Maddison could make his first appearance for the Three Lions after previously impressing at Under-21 level.

For now, though, Maddison is likely to be more focused on Leicester's trip to Bramall Lane on Saturday, where they will face newly promoted Sheffield United

The Blades put in a tireless and efficient performance as they beat Crystal Palace 1-0 last weekend and Rodgers will need another top display from his in-form playmaker if the Foxes are to break down the hosts' tough defence.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Unfortunately for Leicester, Maddison's fellow English teammate Ben Chilwell is doubtful for the game, with Rodgers adding that he's received an injection to help aid his recovery from injury.

"Ben has had an injection last week. We'll see if he's ready for the weekend, but it's likely he'll be ready for next week."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message