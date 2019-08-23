Brendan Rodgers Heaps Praise on 'Outstanding' James Maddison Ahead of Expected England Call-Up

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has lavished James Maddison with praise ahead of a probable England call-up.

The 22-year-old won the man of the match award last weekend during the Foxes' 1-1 draw with Chelsea, causing numerous problems as he demonstrated supreme composure and talent on the ball en-route to assisting Wilfred Ndidi's equaliser.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Sky Sports expect Maddison to be included in Gareth Southgate's England squad next week, a decision that pundit Jamie Redknapp backed in the aftermath of the draw at Stamford Bridge.

He said: "This kid has to play for England now. He's ready. We don't have many other players like him."

Redknapp's praise was then reiterated by Rodgers, with the beaming Leicester boss saying: "I've been so impressed, he's got such a brilliant football brain. Technically he's at a very high level.

"Everyone sees the chances he creates. He finds space and can manipulate the ball and create chances for other players. Tactically, he's improving all the time. He loves football, which helps. He thinks about the game. He talks about the game. He loves playing the game and training.

Should have came away with all 3 points. I have to do better with my chance as well but nevertheless lads were outstanding today, performance matched by the travelling support. Doesn’t go unnoticed Foxes.👊🏻🦊 #JM10 pic.twitter.com/enAGqFwqrZ — James Maddison (@Madders10) August 18, 2019

"He was outstanding (at Chelsea) last week, both with and without the ball. He's very much a team player and he's a real joy to work with."

England face Bulgaria and Kosovo during the upcoming international break, and Maddison could make his first appearance for the Three Lions after previously impressing at Under-21 level.

For now, though, Maddison is likely to be more focused on Leicester's trip to Bramall Lane on Saturday, where they will face newly promoted Sheffield United.

The Blades put in a tireless and efficient performance as they beat Crystal Palace 1-0 last weekend and Rodgers will need another top display from his in-form playmaker if the Foxes are to break down the hosts' tough defence.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Unfortunately for Leicester, Maddison's fellow English teammate Ben Chilwell is doubtful for the game, with Rodgers adding that he's received an injection to help aid his recovery from injury.

"Ben has had an injection last week. We'll see if he's ready for the weekend, but it's likely he'll be ready for next week."