Callum Hudson-Odoi Recalls Celebrating With Samuel Eto'o as 13-Year-Old Ball Boy in 20104

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has reminisced about his time as a ball boy at Stamford Bridge, remembering celebrating a goal alongside Samuel Eto'o back in 2014.

After the Cameroon international completed his hat-trick in a 3-1 win over Manchester United, he ran over to celebrate with a pitch-side ball boy, who just happened to be a 13-year-old Hudson-Odoi.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website, Hudson-Odoi confessed that the entire experience was somewhat surreal for him.

He said: "I remember him scoring a hat-trick and the third goal was near where I was sitting in the corner. He came over to celebrate. Obviously I was happy for the team because they’d won and for him as well.





"When he started celebrating, I was delighted and he just saw me, came over and held my hand. For a young boy seeing a professional footballer coming to do that for you, it was crazy. I was smiling so much.

"You dream of being a professional as a kid, especially at the club I’ve now been at for so long. You think, 'Can I become like him or at least get to the top where he is?' and I’m now fulfilling that dream.

"It’s the boyhood club I’ve always loved and played for, so I’ve always felt that that dream is there. Now I just want to carry on and keep going."

During his debut campaign for Chelsea, Hudson-Odoi racked up an impressive five goals and five assists, but he saw his season ended abruptly by injury.

He recently returned to training with the first team, and the teenager insisted that, should he get himself on the score sheet soon, he would not hesitate to celebrate with a ball boy.

"If I score a goal and I see someone there, I’d definitely celebrate with them. For them it would be like a dream as well. They would feel like I felt at the time so that would be a chance for me to give back to them," he added.