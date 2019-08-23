Callum Hudson-Odoi Recalls Celebrating With Samuel Eto'o as 13-Year-Old Ball Boy in 20104

By 90Min
August 23, 2019

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has reminisced about his time as a ball boy at Stamford Bridge, remembering celebrating a goal alongside Samuel Eto'o back in 2014.

After the Cameroon international completed his hat-trick in a 3-1 win over Manchester United, he ran over to celebrate with a pitch-side ball boy, who just happened to be a 13-year-old Hudson-Odoi.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website, Hudson-Odoi confessed that the entire experience was somewhat surreal for him.

He said: "I remember him scoring a hat-trick and the third goal was near where I was sitting in the corner. He came over to celebrate. Obviously I was happy for the team because they’d won and for him as well.


"When he started celebrating, I was delighted and he just saw me, came over and held my hand. For a young boy seeing a professional footballer coming to do that for you, it was crazy. I was smiling so much.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

"You dream of being a professional as a kid, especially at the club I’ve now been at for so long. You think, 'Can I become like him or at least get to the top where he is?' and I’m now fulfilling that dream.

"It’s the boyhood club I’ve always loved and played for, so I’ve always felt that that dream is there. Now I just want to carry on and keep going."

During his debut campaign for Chelsea, Hudson-Odoi racked up an impressive five goals and five assists, but he saw his season ended abruptly by injury.

View this post on Instagram

I’m backkkkkk🤪🔥

A post shared by Callum Hudson-Odoi (@calteck10) on

He recently returned to training with the first team, and the teenager insisted that, should he get himself on the score sheet soon, he would not hesitate to celebrate with a ball boy.

"If I score a goal and I see someone there, I’d definitely celebrate with them. For them it would be like a dream as well. They would feel like I felt at the time so that would be a chance for me to give back to them," he added.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message