David de Gea Could Delay Signing New Deal Until January Amid Concerns Over Champions League Clause

By 90Min
August 23, 2019

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is making the club sweat over the signing of his new deal, and could wait until as late as January before deciding whether or not to commit his future. 

De Gea, whose current contract is set to expire at the end of the season, has already agreed fresh terms in principle with the club worth around £350,000-a-week, but he is yet to put pen to paper on the deal. 

David Ramos/GettyImages

And, according to a report from The Sun, the Spaniard could prolong the signing of that deal until as late as January, by which time other clubs could make contact with the player over a free transfer at the end of the season. 

It is understood that one of the greatest stumbling blocks in the sealing of this new agreement, which would commit the 28-year-old to six more years at Old Trafford, is a policy at United regarding Champions League qualification. 

That policy dictates that players are obliged to take a 25% pay cut should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side fail to qualify for Europe's premier club competition come the end of the season.

That would render de Gea's lucrative £350,000-a-week at just £263,000-a-week. 

Among the club's eagerly tracking the Spanish international's situation are long-time admirers Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, who would both be able to enter into pre-contractual talks with the player come January. 

De Gea, who had his deal extended by a further year at the end of last season thanks to a clause inserted by the club, would become the highest-paid custodian in the world with that £350,000-a-week paycheck.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message