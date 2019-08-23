Former Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea striker Fernando Torres, who won the World Cup with Spain, ended his illustrious career in Japan with Sagan Tosu, after losing to Vissel Kobe on Friday. The game was also a reunion of Spanish legends as David Villa and Andres Iniesta also featured, saying goodbye to their long-time friend.

Torres and Tosu lost 6-1.

Prior to the game, El Mundo published an open letter from Iniesta, in which the former Barcelona star honored his friend. "It's been a wonderful journey, it has taken us to every corner of the world."

""Football brought us together more than 20 years ago, when we were children. Well, you will always be El Niño. And it will never separate us," said Iniesta. "We began away from spotlights and cameras until we came to share thousands of experiences before winning a World Cup for our country."

"When we meet in Spain, I'll show you that shirt, that treasure that nobody else discovered. Although, it is true, there is no greater treasure than your friendship, Fernando."

Torres made 110 appearances for his country, winning the World Cup in 2010 and the European Championships in 2008 and 2012, where he scored in both finals. He is Spain's third all-time scorer with 38 goals.

His journey began with Atletico Madrid and eventually landed at Liverpool, where he grabbed 81 goals in 142 matches. In 2011, Chelsea signed him for a then British record of £50m.

After loan spells at AC Milan, he returned to Atletico before finishing his career in Japan.