Jorginho Reveals Dream Five-a-Side Team & More in Chelsea Instagram Q&A

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has revealed his dream five-a-side team, alongside many other nuggets, in a Q&A with the club's fans on the Blues' official Instagram account.

The Brazilian-born Italy international, who joined Chelsea last summer for an initial £51m, has since made 57 appearances across competitions for the club, scoring three goals.

Despite receiving some criticism during his first season, the midfielder looks to have put that behind him now and, speaking on Instagram, revealed, among other things, his favourite moment in a Chelsea shirt so far.



On that, there was only one option, as he explained: "My favourite moment was when we won the cup [Europa League]. I was so happy to win my first cup for Chelsea."

He was then asked to name his dream five-a-side team, as quoted by the club's official website, which raised more than a few eyebrows. The midfielder declared: "Okay, so my team would be as follows: we’d have no goalkeeper, because we just want to enjoy football so we will all play outfield!

"Then I would include myself, because it’s my team, and I’ll have Emerson and Willian in there too, my team-mates. I would also pick Radamel Falcao and Robinho to finish the side. Not bad, hey!"

Another question asked of the former Napoli man was the secret to his success with penalties, and that idiosyncratic run-up he uses to such effect, and though he was pleased to be recognised with such a trait, he refused to divulge the intricacies of the technique.

He was, however, willing to describe celebrated teammate N'Golo Kante in two words, aptly opting for 'shy and lovely'.

