Jurgen Klopp Gives Naby Keita Injury Update & Confirms Alisson No Longer on Crutches

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that midfielder Naby Keita will remain sidelined for at least a couple more weeks as a result of the ongoing hip problem that has troubled him.





Keita has unfortunately been plagued by various injuries in recent months. He was ruled out of the end of last season with a groin issue and was forced out of the Africa Cup of Nations, where he was representing Guinea, as a result of thigh and shin complaints.

The former RB Leipzig star overcame those problems to appear as a substitute in the second half of the Community Shield against Manchester City three weeks ago and subsequently took a place on the bench for the Premier League opener against Norwich.

However, a hip muscle setback ruled him out of the UEFA Super Cup and he missed last weekend’s Southampton game. Now, Keita likely won’t be seen in Liverpool colours this side of the September international break after Klopp provided a latest update on his condition.

The Liverpool boss was able to rule out a lengthy absence, but the situation doesn’t seem to have changed much and Keita simply needs time to properly recover.

“Long-term doesn’t mean six months, it means a couple of weeks. So no, no real news. He’s still doing well but not close enough for this weekend,” Klopp said, via LiverpoolFC.com.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Liverpool fans have also been keen to hear news of goalkeeper Alisson, whose last action for the club was limping off the Anfield pitch against Norwich after picking up a freak calf injury.

“I had lunch with him today, so at least he can eat! He looks good, he is in good shape, a good mood, but it will take time, I don’t know [how long] exactly,” Klopp said, via LiverpoolFC.com.

“[There is] no date in my mind and nobody told me a date, we didn’t ask, we want to give him the time he needs, but it looks good.

Klopp says Alisson “will take time, no date in my mind, he looks good, he is now off the crutches”. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) August 23, 2019

“In the beginning he was on crutches, which is normal with the injury he had. They are not there anymore, so he walks normally and he can really train completely differently now to a week ago.

“I think from now on it will go quick, but how quick I don’t know.”