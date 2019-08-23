Alright, alright, alright everyone. The MLS expansion team Austin FC announced a new investor on Friday, actor Matthew McConaughey. He is one of four locals to join as minority investors in the franchise, which is controlled by majority partner Anthony Precourt. The team is set to make its MLS debut in 2021.

Austinites Eddie Margain, a tech entrepreneur, Dell executive Marius Haas and Parsley Energy Inc.'s Bryan Sheffield are also on the soccer team's ownership group.

“Austin FC is more than a quality investment FOR Austin, it’s a quality investment IN Austin,” McConaughey said in a statement. “The most diverse and borderless game in the world is now coming to one of the most multicultural, creative and diverse cities in the world. Austin FC is a healthy investment in our city’s culture and future.”

The terms of McConaughey's investment were not released. A Texas native who attended the University of Texas at Austin, McConaughey, 49, has long publicized his Texas fandom and has been a staple on the Longhorns' sidelines for years. He's even been named as the school's "Minister of Culture."

The minister of culture, Matthew McConaughey announced as one of the local ownership partners of the @AustinFC Congrats to the minister!! Big day for the Austin FC!! pic.twitter.com/3vTbXxTltZ — Anthony Geronimo (@ATXANT10) August 23, 2019

Two other MLS teams in addition to Austin have also added celebrity owners in the last two months alone. Singer Ciara and her husband, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, and Macklemore joined the Seattle Sounders while James Harden bought a minority stake in the Houston Dynamo.

Austin's 2021 debut is scheduled as part of a rapid MLS expansion. New franchise FC Cincinnati will start to play this season as the league's 24th team, while franchises in Miami and Nashville, Tennessee, are scheduled to debut next year. St. Louis will follow Austin's arrival in 2022.