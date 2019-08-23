Mesut Ozil Reveals Advice for Arsenal Young Stars Following Emergence of Joe Willock & Reiss Nelson

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil has urged the club's youngsters like Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson to make the most of their run in the first team and to keep believing in themselves.

The young pair have started both of the Gunners' opening Premier League matches against Newcastle and Burnley, while Ozil has been absent through security concerns and illness.

Speaking to Arsenal Player, the former Germany international said: "The most important thing is to believe in yourself.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"Of course you have some days when it doesn't go so well, but you have to believe in yourself, keep working and the most important thing is to have fun.





"If you don't have fun, if you are losing and you make mistakes you will be disappointed. But don't listen to anyone, you know how good you are, believe in yourself and have fun."





The home-grown pair have impressed so far this season for Unai Emery's side. 20-year-old Willock has filled the role of playmaker brilliantly during Ozil's absence, while 19-year-old Nelson has provided the opportunity for Nicolas Pepe to gradually adapt to life in the Premier League.

The breakthrough of the two English starlets prompted Ozil to reminisce on his first experiences of first team football with Schalke as a teenager back in 2006.





"I was nervous [when I entered the first-team dressing room at Schalke], but also excited because it was the first time I spent time with the players," he added.

"I was just looking and thinking, ‘Oh my God, now I am here! Now I have to show my quality’. I remember Altintop, Krstajic, Bordon, Lincoln, Kevin Kuryani, Asamoah - those people helped me a lot, and it was easier for me to show my potential on the pitch because they all helped me a lot. They stood behind me, so I was able to just enjoy playing football."

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Arsenal face Liverpool on Sunday, and with the security concern and his illness hopefully behind him, the 30-year-old could make his way back into the matchday squad.

However, with the recent performances of Willock and new signing Dani Ceballos, there are no guarantees that he'll find a place waiting for him in the starting lineup.