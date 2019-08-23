Bayern Munich have confirmed the departure of midfielder Renato Sanches, with the Portuguese midfielder signing a four-year deal with Ligue 1 giants Lille.

The 22-year-old struggled after joining the Bundesliga side back in 2016 and managed just four Bundesliga starts last season, prompting rumors he could leave the Allianz Arena this summer.

Reports of an imminent move to Lille surfaced recently, and Bayern have now taken to their official website to confirm they have agreed a deal to part ways with the Portuguese international.

On the deal, CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said: "Renato Sanches asked us for a transfer because he wanted to join a club where he would see regular game time. Unfortunately, we could not guarantee him that at Bayern.

"Match practice is also important to him because he wants to claim his place in the Portuguese national team for Euro 2020.

"I would like to thank Renato for his achievements and wish him all the best for his future on behalf of FC Bayern."

During his three years with the club, Sanches made 53 appearances for the Bundesliga champions, managing to score two goals and create a further three.

However, he failed to break though into the first team, and a disappointing loan spell with Swansea City during the 2017/18 season saw his career stall.

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic added: "Renato came to us from Benfica at the age of 18 and was part of our team that won many titles. He has given everything for the team and our club at all times. I would like to thank Renato very much for that."

Lille have confirmed on their website that the move is permanent, adding that Sanches has committed to the club until 2023.