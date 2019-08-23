Transfer Rumours: Sanches to Lille, Atletico Want 2 Midfielders, Rojo Going Nowhere & More

The Premier League transfer window may be closed, but that doesn't mean the fun is over.

The European window is still very-much open, and teams around the continent are all looking to take advantage of that added time by striking some late deals. However, they haven't got too long left to get their business done.

Here are seven stories for you to keep an eye on.

Jordon Ibe Dismisses Celtic Links

Jordon Ibe's time with Bournemouth has been about as underwhelming as they come. The 23-year-old lost his place in the first team last season, having been replaced by the likes of David Brooks and, more recently, Harry Wilson, and there's doesn't seem to be room for him anymore.

He has been heavily linked with a move away, with Celtic emerging as a potential contender. However, Ibe said (via The Mirror): “That Celtic thing, I don’t know about that. Any speculation stuff I don’t get involved with.”

Given his return of five goals in 88 appearances, Celtic might have dodged a bullet here.

Adrien Silva Leaves Leicester to Seal Loan Move to Monaco

Remember Adrien Silva? Remember all that fuss after Leicester City were 14 seconds late to register him and he couldn't play for months? Unfortunately for him, things never really got better.

He spent the second half of last season on loan with Monaco and, according to Mohamed Bouhafsi, Silva is set to return to the Ligue 1 side on a temporary basis yet again.

For the sake of everyone involved, they'd be better off making this a permanent move.

Mario Lemina Linked With Roma & Lyon as Monaco Talks Stall

This has been a funny summer for Southampton's Mario Lemina. He went from being an average footballer, to the second coming of Paul Pogba, and back to an afterthought in just a matter of weeks. Impressive.

Monaco were thought to be leading the race for his signature, but they are yet to get the deal over the line. As a result, the Daily Mail claim that Southampton are considering offers from Roma, Lyon and Celta Vigo.

The Saints want to recover as much of the £18.1m they paid to sign him as possible, but that seems a bit optimistic at this stage.

Real Sociedad to Push for Nacho Monreal Deal

Nacho Monreal's days as an Arsenal player appear numbered. He is currently their starting left-back, but Kieran Tierney's imminent return from injury will certainly change that.

Given his place in the squad is under serious threat, Onda Vasca (via Mundo Deportivo) claim that a move to Real Sociedad is a real possibility for Monreal. Director Roberto Olabe is said to be infatuated by the Spaniard, so he is expected to lead their push for a deal.

Monreal has just one year remaining on his current contract, so a tempting offer might be enough to convince Arsenal to sell.

Fenerbahce Reject Links to Man Utd's Marcos Rojo

Harry Maguire's big-money move to Old Trafford almost certainly signalled the end for one Manchester United defender, and it seems like Marcos Rojo could be the unlucky casualty.

Talk of a move to Fenerbahce has surfaced recently but, according to the Daily Star, the Turkish side aren't interested at all, with a club source saying: "Rojo is not currently a target, in fact, we have not held talks with United or his representatives over a summer move."

So, United don't want him, and Fenerbahce don't want him. Does anyone really want Rojo? Stay tuned.

Atletico See Rodrigo De Paul as Dani Olmo Alternative in Search of New Midfielder

Atletico Madrid are on the hunt for a new midfielder. The likes of James Rodriguez and Christian Eriksen have been linked, but it looks like Los Rojiblancos have moved on to Dinamo Zagreb starlet Dani Olmo.

AS claim that the Spaniard is one of their top priorities but, with so many other sides keen on Olmo, Atletico have been forced to consider other options. According to Calciomercato, their second choice is Udinese's Rodrigo De Paul.

Atletico must sell Angel Correa first but, once that is done, a bid for either Olmo or De Paul could follow suit.

Renato Sanches Set for €25m Move to Lille

It seems like just yesterday that Renato Sanches was one of Europe's hottest prospects. His stock has plummeted since joining Bayern Munich, and a disastrous loan spell with Swansea City certainly didn't help.

He could do with a change of scenery, and L'Equipe state that Lille have swooped to strike a €25m deal for the Portugal international. Mohamed Bouhafsi added that Sanches is already in Lille to undergo a medical, so expect this deal to be announced imminently.

It makes you wonder - just how different would Sanches' career have turned out if he didn't pass to that advertising board against Chelsea in 2017?