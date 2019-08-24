6 Things That Need to Happen for Spurs to Challenge for the Premier League

If you asked every football fan who they thought would end up being crowned Premier League champions, chances are 99% of them would say Manchester City or Liverpool.

To get someone to answer Tottenham, you'd have to to head up to north London and bump into some of their fans. Or, you'd probably just have to pay them.

In all honesty, Spurs are going to need things to go their way in dramatic fashion if they are to win their first ever Premier League trophy. But it isn't impossible; after all, we saw Leicester shock the footballing world a few years ago.

But what needs to happen for Spurs to get their hands on that trophy? Here are six things that need to fall into place for the Londoners.

They Need Everyone to Stay Fit

Spurs have had some absolutely rotten injury luck since the start of last season.

Their talisman Harry Kane suffered two bad ankle injuries last campaign. Dele Alli is unfortunately, seeming to always suffer some sort of muscle injury these days - especially in the hamstring region. Harry Winks is another who has had constant injury problems, whilst Jan Vertonghen tends to find himself on the injury table often.

Two games into the season and new signing Tanguy Ndombele is also suffering with a 'minor injury'.

If Spurs are to compete this season, they need to hope injuries aren't another constant theme of their campaign, and they can field their best players at the same time - the likes of Kane, Son and Winks.

Hope Their Title Challengers Aren't Injury Free

Spurs won't be wishing injuries on their fellow professionals, but if they are to win the Premier League, their rivals Manchester City and Liverpool will need to be forced into using their bench more often.

This is probably more true when speaking of Liverpool. The Reds had great luck with injuries last season, and were able field their best XI more times than not. However, if players like Mane and Salah were to get injured, they'd undoubtedly struggle.

This is perhaps not not the case for City. If Sergio Aguero misses a game, then Gabriel Jesus comes in. If any of their wingers get injured, they have Riyad Mahrez on the bench. Other options include Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Joao Cancelo...

Never mind. Why is anyone bothering to compete with them?

Erik Lamela Needs to Unleash His Inner Lionel Messi

Some Spurs fans love Erik Lamela. Some don't. It's actually quite weird. Despite being consistently inconsistent, he's become a sort of cult hero for 50% of Spurs fans on social media.

This is the pattern of Lamela. Play pre-season like his life depends on it channeling his inner Messi, start the season well then completely fall away for the remainder of the season.

Spurs will ideally want the Messi version of Lamela to remain throughout the season, and if he does then Mauricio Pochettino will have a quality asset on his hands. As a result, he will most definitely, undoubtedly, single-handedly drag Tottenham to the Premier League title.

If not (and probably not), then eh. No-one will notice. It'll just be the same old, same old with the Argentine.

Ndombele and Lo Celso Turn Out to be Vieira and Iniesta 2.0

Spurs finally spent some money this transfer window, splashing big money on Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso. Both of them have the potential to be top class footballers - and we've seen glimpses of that with Ndombele.

However, if they are to go for the title this season, they will need Ndombele and Lo Celso to absolutely hit the ground running, and turn out to be the new Vieira and Iniesta respectively.

Ndombele will need to overrun every midfield on his own, covering the ground like no footballer has ever before, whilst Lo Celso must adapt like a fish to water, gliding through various midfields and defences - scoring 25 goals and registering 30 assists this season.

Kyle Walker-Peters Ends Up Being the Greatest Right-Back Ever

Kyle Walker-Peters is good. It seemed like Spurs needed a new right-back this season, but Poch didn't make the signing; and maybe he was right to not do so. Walker-Peters has been pretty impressive so far, and really held his own against City last week. He looks like he could be a really good player.

But what if he is more than that? What if his performance against City breathed some new-found confidence into him. What if he becomes the GREATEST RIGHT BACK OF ALL TIME.

Marauding runs on the right flank barging everyone out of his way. Yes, even Lucas Moura. Whipping in delicious crosses onto the head of the thankful Kane. A beast at the back with no winger unable to pass him.

He wins the league for Spurs with unbelievable, crucial performances week in week out. Crowned PFA Young Player of the Year for the campaign he has.

It's possible. Absolutely possible.

Manchester City Suffer a Huge Point Deduction

Picture this. City take on Bournemouth this weekend, and score a last minute winner thanks to Gabriel Jesus. Huge celebrations. Players bundle by the corner flag. Pep goes mental.

Suddenly, there's a huge round of cheering and applause across the stadium as Bournemouth realise that the goal has been ruled out for offside because Jesus's nostril hair is offside.

Pep and his players have had enough. He hauls his team off the pitch and refuses to finish the match because he believes VAR is a farce. On their way out of Bournemouth, they make a pit stop at the referee's van where VAR is, and Pep goes face to face with a computer and shouts expletives towards it.

The FA fume at this. They take a stance. No one behaves like that towards their beloved VAR and gets away with it. Manchester City receive a whopping 15 point penalty, putting them on -10 points after three games. The result of this? Spurs and Liverpool both now have a slight chance of winning the league.