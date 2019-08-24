Former Man City Winger Shaun Wright-Phillips Announces Retirement From Professional Football

Former Manchester City and Chelsea winger Shaun Wright-Phillips has announced his retirement from football aged 37.

He had previously been without a club since leaving United Soccer League side Phoenix Rising in 2017.

Wright-Phillips revealed the news on Soccer AM, saying as quoted by Sky Sports: "I was trying to hold on to [my career] for as long as possible.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

"But over the last few weeks, I've decided it is time to be official and say: I'm officially retired.

"I knew growing up it was not something that lasts forever, but after I had my last operation, it fell into place - I was doing stuff with Manchester City and little stuff with TV - and it helped me glide out of it."

The winger enjoyed a successful playing career, earning 36 England caps and winning the Premier League title with Chelsea in 2006. He also had a spell at QPR before finishing his career in the United States with New York Red Bulls and Phoenix Rising.

Wright-Phillips was famous for his explosive pace and excellent dribbling. He had been a hot prospect at Manchester City's youth academy for years, before making his debut for the club in 1999.

Ben Radford/GettyImages

His exploits on the wing drew interest from some of the country's top clubs and it was Chelsea who eventually broke the bank to sign him for £21m in 2005. While never quite establishing himself as a first team regular at Stamford Bridge, Wright-Phillips picked up a Premier League winner's medal as well as the FA Cup in 2007.





It was also at Chelsea that he made his breakthrough with the England national team, making his debut under Sven-Göran Eriksson in 2004 and emulating his father, former Arsenal and England forward Ian Wright. While he missed out the final squad for the World Cup in 2006, he was successful four years later, making the cut under Fabio Capello for South Africa 2010.





Wright-Phillips made an emotional return to Manchester City in 2008. While he never won any major honours with the club, he was popular with the fans and made over 200 appearances across his two spells with City.